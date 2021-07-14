NTPC Gains After Receiving Approval To Establish India's Largest Solar Park

Shares of NTPC settled 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 120.70 apiece on the NSE.

Share price of NTPC Limited gained around one per cent on Wednesday, July 14, a day after its subsidiary received approval from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to build the country's largest solar park at Rann of Katch in Gujarat. On Wednesday, NTPC opened on the NSE at Rs 119.95, inching to an intra day high of Rs 120.95 and an intra day low of Rs 119.80, throughout the trading session. NTPC Renewable Energy - a subsidiary of the state-run agency is set to establish a 4,750 MW renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada, Gujarat.

The country's largest energy integrated company also plans to generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale at the solar park facility in Gujarat. It will be the country's largest solar park, according to a statement released by the renewable energy ministry.

The largest power producer of the country has aimed to produce 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032, as part of its green energy portfolio augmentation. (Also Read: NTPC To Build Country's Largest Solar Park Of 4,750 MW At Rann Of Katch )

Currently, the government-owned energy major has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects with an additional 18 GW under construction.



On the BSE, NTPC opened at Rs 120.20, witnessing an intra day high of Rs 120.95 and an intra day low of Rs 119.85, in the trading session. It settled 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 120.70 apiece on the BSE.



