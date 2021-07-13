NTPC To Build Country's Largest Solar Park Of 4,750 MW At Rann Of Katch

This will be the country's largest solar park to be established by the largest power producer in India.

NTPC Limited will build the country's single largest solar park of Rann of Katch in Gujarat from where it also plans to generate green hydrogen on a commercial scale. NTPC Renewable Energy - subsidiary of state-run NTPC Limited received the government's approval to establish a 4,750 MW renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada, Gujarat, according to a statement released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This will be the country's largest solar park to be established by the largest power producer in India. NTPC - the country's largest energy integrated company, has aimed to establish 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032, as part of its green energy portfolio augmentation.

Presently, the government-owned power major has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects with an additional 18 GW under construction.

Recently, the company also commissioned the country's largest floating solar of 10 MW (ac) on the reservoir of Simhadri thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh, according to the statement by the Ministry of Renewable Energy. Along with that, an additional 15 MW (ac) would be commissioned by next month.

A 100 MW floating solar project on the reservoir of the Ramagundam thermal power plant located in Telangana is also in the advanced stage of implementation.

On Tuesday, July 13, shares of NTPC settled 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 119.80 on the BSE. NTPC opened on the BSE at Rs 118, inching to an intra day high of Rs 122 and an intra day low of Rs 118, throughout the trading session today.