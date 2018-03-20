Now, IRCTC Lets You Book Ola Cab Online, Via Mobile App. Details Here

Ola cab facility on IRCTC rail connect app and website provides all the services offered such as Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Auto, Ola Share, Prime Sedan, Outstation, Rental, etc, as mentioned on the IRCTC's official website. Customers can choose to book cabs up to seven days in advance or upon reaching the railway station. In addition, the IRCTC outlets at railway stations or Ola's self-serving kiosk will also enable commuters to book cabs, IRCTC further added.
Facility of hiring cab through IRCTC Rail Connect app and website started. IRCTC partners with OLA to provide end to end transportation. pic.twitter.com/jHuT53Wv3c— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 19, 2018
Also read: Indian Railways Catering Charges: Items Offered By IRCTC With Prices
Indian Railways Online Booking For Special Occasions
Tatkal Ticket Booking Reservation Rules, Cancellation And Other Details
Steps to book an Ola cab through IRCTC app/website:
1. Log on to IRCTC website/app (irctc.co.in) using credentials
2. In the services section, select 'Book Cab'
3. You will be redirected to book.olacabs.com
4. Choose your pick and drop location
5. Now, select whether you want an immediate ride or wish to schedule it for future
6. Select your preferred cab option
Comments
7. Choose payment option and click on continue
8. Your booking is confirmed