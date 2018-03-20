NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Now, IRCTC Lets You Book Ola Cab Online, Via Mobile App. Details Here

Customers can choose to book cabs up to seven days in advance or upon reaching the railway station.

IRCTC outlets at railway stations or Ola's self-serving kiosk will also enable commuters to book cabs.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation announced a partnership with cab hailing firm Ola on Monday to provide end-to-end transportation service to Indian Railways passengers, IRCTC said on microblogging site Twitter. IRCTC, the online ticketing arm of Indian Railways, along with Ola now gives first to last mile connectivity and covers more than 110 cities across the country. The tie-up, a six-month pilot project, gives customers access to Ola booking services when they visit the IRCTC rail connect app and on its website, the IRCTC said in a statement on its website - irctc.co.in. Ola cab facility on IRCTC rail connect app and website provides all the services offered such as Ola Micro, Ola Mini, Ola Auto, Ola Share, Prime Sedan, Outstation, Rental, etc, as mentioned on the IRCTC's official website. Customers can choose to book cabs up to seven days in advance or upon reaching the railway station. In addition, the IRCTC outlets at railway stations or Ola's self-serving kiosk will also enable commuters to book cabs, IRCTC further added.

Steps to book an Ola cab through IRCTC app/website:

1.    Log on to IRCTC website/app (irctc.co.in) using credentials

2.    In the services section, select 'Book Cab'

3.    You will be redirected to book.olacabs.com

4.    Choose your pick and drop location

5.    Now, select whether you want an immediate ride or wish to schedule it for future

6.    Select your preferred cab option

7.    Choose payment option and click on continue

8.    Your booking is confirmed

