Indian Railways Catering Charges: List Of Items Available With Prices According to the Railways Ministry, passengers can avail fresh, hygienic and healthy food and beverages at economical prices.

156 Shares EMAIL PRINT Indian Railways catering services are owned by IRCTC. Catering charges of #IndianRailwayhttps://t.co/IRt8NqdnUL via @YouTube#Catering#IndianRailwayFood — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 17, 2017

Items Offered By IRCTC With Price, Other Details:



1. Janta meal includes seven pooris, aloo dry curry and pickle is priced at Rs 15 on all stations and at Rs 20 inside the rail coaches.



2. Coffee in disposable cups is priced at Rs 7 on both stations and trains, while coffee in pots is sold for Rs 15 at both places.



3. Packaged rail neer (1 litre) is available at Rs 15 on both stations and trains and 500 ml of packaged rail neer is available at Rs 10 on both stations and trains.



4. Standard tea is available at Rs 5 on both stations and trains while tea with tea bags is priced at Rs 7. Tea in pots is available at Rs 10.



5. Standard casserole veg meal is priced at Rs 45 on stations and Rs 50 on trains.



6. Non veg casserole non veg meal is priced at Rs 50 on stations and Rs 55 on trains.



7. Veg breakfast (that has various options that include bread butter and cutlet, idli and vada, upma and vada or pongal and vada) priced at Rs 25 on stations, and Rs 30 on trains.



8. Non-veg breakfast (that includes bread, butter and omelet) is priced at Rs 30 on all stations and Rs 35 on trains.



9. Standard thali of veg meal, which is available only in AC rooms of stations, is available at Rs 35.



10. Standard thali of non-veg meal is priced at Rs 40 and is available only in AC rooms of stations.





