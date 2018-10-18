NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Minimum Balance Requirement: Amount You Need To Maintain In Your Account

Minimum Balance Requirement: Customers who fail to maintain the monthly average balance in their savings accounts have to pay a penalty to the bank.

Your Money | | Updated: October 18, 2018 20:09 IST
Banks also provide savings accounts which do not require any particular minimum balance every month.

Regular savings bank accounts require customers to maintain a certain minimum average balance (MAB) every month. Leading banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have fixed their monthly average balance requirements according to the location of a customer's account in urban, metro, semi-urban and rural areas. Customers who fail to maintain the monthly average balance in their savings account, have to pay a penalty to the bank, which varies according to factors such as branch location.

Here's a comparison of the minimum average balance in SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Customers having a regular savings bank accounts in SBI branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs. 3,000, said the country's largest lender on its website, sbi.co.in. Customers with SBI savings accounts in semi-urban and rural branches are required to maintain a minimum average balance of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000, respectively.

MetroRs. 3,000
UrbanRs. 3,000
Semi-urbanRs. 2,000
RuralRs. 1,000
(Source: sbi.co.in)

HDFC Bank

Customers having a regular savings account in HDFC Bank branches located in metro and urban areas are required to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs. 10,000, according to hdfcbank.com. In semi-urban branches, the regular savings account holders are required to maintain an average balance of Rs. 5,000 every month. In rural branches, the customers are required to either maintain an average quarterly balance (AQB) of Rs. 2,500 or set up a fixed deposit of Rs. 10,000 for a maturity period of a minimum one year and one day.

MetroRs. 10,000
UrbanRs. 10,000
Semi-urbanRs. 5,000
RuralRs. 2,500
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

ICICI Bank 

Customers having a regular savings account in ICICI Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs. 10,000, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com. The average monthly balance required in semi-urban, rural and gramin locations is Rs. 5,000, Rs. 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. 

MetroRs. 10,000
UrbanRs. 10,000
Semi-urbanRs. 5,000
RuralRs. 2,000
GraminRs.1,000

However, banks also provide several savings accounts which do not require the customer to maintain any particular minimum balance every month. 

