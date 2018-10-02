Looking To Open An SBI Account Online? Here Are Your Options

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, currently offers two types of savings accounts that can be opened online. These bank accounts - Digital Savings Account and Insta Savings Account - do not require the applicant to visit a branch in person for a particular period. The customer can register and start operating the bank account - which is a type of savings account with limited facilities - without visiting a bank branch. Both SBI Digital Savings Account and SBI Insta Savings Account can be opened by resident citizens over 18 years of age, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in.

Here are 10 things to know about the two instant accounts - Digital Savings Account and Insta Savings Account - provided by SBI:

1. What are Digital and Insta accounts? SBI offers several types of savings bank accounts. Of these, the SBI Digital Savings and SBI Insta Savings accounts come with limited facilities compared to the regular savings account.

2. How to open account: Both types of savings accounts can be opened online through SBI's mobile app YONO or website - sbiyono.sbi.

Savings accounts are opened by the branch within one working day. You may also use YONO by SBI to open a Digital Savings Account instantly. Visit https://t.co/27668Mw63w for details. State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) June 2, 2018

Please specify you wish to open an account in SBI. You may open digital savings account through our SBI YONO App. Kindly visit the link https://t.co/GBOCFwHhfA for more information related to your query. State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) July 24, 2018

3. Documents required: The bank requires the applicant to provide details such as Aadhaar, PAN and mobile number for opening the instant accounts.

4. Minimum balance: Individuals holding SBI Digital or SBI Insta savings accounts are required to comply with the bank's monthly average balance (MAB) rules applicable to its regular savings bank account. However, the bank has till March 31, 2019 waived off the penalty charges applicable in case of non-compliance with the rules, according to the bank. That means the customer can operate the accounts with a nil balance till the end of March next year without having to bear any penalty charges. Monthly average balance rules are a set of rules set by commercial banks for their customers holding non-zero balance accounts.

5. ATM card: SBI provides a classic debit card, which is an ATM-cum-debit card, along with the digital savings bank account. With the Insta savings account, the bank provides a comes with a basic RuPay debit card, according to the bank's website.

6. Home branch: The applicant provides his or her choice of branch to be set as home branch for both types of savings account.

7. Mode of operation: Both the accounts - Digital savings account and Insta savings account - are opened and operated on a single basis, according to SBI. The Digital savings account can be converted to a joint account, for which the the account holder is required to visit a branch.

8. Cheque book facility: Digital savings account holders can opt for a cheque book facility, subscription to which attracts the same charges applicable to a regular savings account. The Insta savings account does not offer a cheque book facility, according to SBI.

9. SBI allows only one digital savings account per customer, according to the bank's website. Also, only one digital savings account can be created per device including mobile phone, according to SBI. For its Insta savings account, the applicant "should not have any existing relationship with SBI", according to the bank.

10. The account holder is required to complete the KYC or Know Your Customer process by visiting an SBI branch. For the Insta savings account, the customer is required to take up KYC verification within one year of opening of account.