Minimum Balance Rules: Here's How Much Top Banks Charge For Non-Compliance

MAB is the sum of all EOD closing balance divided by the number of days in that month.

Most of the banks in the country require customers to maintain a certain Monthly Average Balance or MAB in their savings bank accounts, failing which they have to bear certain penalty charges. Monthly Average Balance (MAB) is the sum of all the end of day (EOD) closing balance divided by the number of days in that month. Leading lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have fixed their monthly average balance requirements according to the location of a customer's account and charge customers for non-maintenance of minimum average balance in their savings accounts.

Given below are the AMB requirements and penalty charges levied for non-maintenance of AMB by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Customers with a regular savings account in SBI branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 3,000, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in. Customers with accounts in semi-urban branches and rural branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively, noted SBI.

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements have to bear the following penalty charges:

Metro and urban branch (required MAB Rs 3,000) Charges Shortfall <= 50% Rs. 10 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs. 12 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs. 15 + GST Semi-urban branch (required MAB Rs 2,000) Shortfall <= 50% Rs 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs 10 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs.12 + GST Rural (required MAB Rs 1,000) Shortfall <= 50% Rs 5 + GST Shortfall > 50-75% Rs. 7.50 + GST Shortfall > 75% Rs 10 + GST

HDFC Bank

Customers with a regular savings account in HDFC branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com. Customers with accounts in semi-urban branches and rural branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements have to bear the following penalty charges:

Description of Charges Regular Savings Account Minimum Average Balance Requirements Metro / Urban branches: AMB Rs.10,000/-, Semi-Urban Branches: AMB Rs.5,000/- , Rural Branches: AQB Rs.2,500/- or Fixed Deposit of Rs. 10,000 for minimum 1 year 1 day period Charges applicable on non-maintenance Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* AMB Slabs Metro & Urban Semi Urban (in Rs.) AMB Requirement -Rs 10,000/- AMB Requirement –Rs. 5,000/- >=7,500 to < 10,000 Rs. 150/- NA >=5,000 to < 7,500 Rs. 300/- NA >=2,500 to < 5,000 Rs. 450/- Rs. 150/- 0 to < 2,500 Rs. 600/- Rs. 300/- * plus taxes as applicable AMB – Average Monthly Balance AQB Slabs (in Rs.) Balance Non-Maintenance Charges* (per quarter) - Rural Branches >= 1000 < 2,500 Rs. 270/- 0 - <1000 Rs. 450/- *plus taxes as applicable AQB – Average Quarterly Balance

(As mentioned on HDFC Bank's official website) ICICI Bank Customers with a regular savings account in ICICI Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - icicibank.com. Customers with accounts in semi-urban branches and rural branches are required to maintain an MAB of Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively. Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements have to bear the following penalty charges: Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)* Metro and Urban locations - Rs.10,000 Semi-urban locations - Rs.5,000 Rural locations - Rs 2,000 Gramin locations - Rs.1,000 Charges for non maintenance of minimum monthly average balance (NMMAB) Metro/Urban/Semi-Urban/Rural locations : Rs. 100 + 5% of the shortfall in required MAB Gramin locations : 5% of the shortfall in required MAB

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Customers with a regular savings account in Kotak Bank branches located in metro and urban areas need to maintain a monthly average balance of Rs 10,000, according to the bank's website - kotak.com.

Customers failing to meet the MAB requirements have to bear the following penalty charges:

Particulars Charges NMC (Non Maintenance Charges) If AMB <=25% of required Product AMB Rs.500 If Salary upload is not sighted for 2 consecutive months and AMB not maintained If AMB >25% <=50% of required Product AMB Rs.400 If AMB >50% <= 75% of required Product AMB Rs.300 If AMB >75% of required Product AMB but less than product AMB Rs.150

However, there are certain accounts where MAB rules are not applicable. These accounts are called as zero balance savings accounts.