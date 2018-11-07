NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
FD Interest Rates: How Returns Offered By Major Banks Compare

On fixed deposits up to Rs 1 crore, many lenders provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers compared to the general public.

Your Money | | Updated: November 07, 2018 20:39 IST
Small finance banks offer annual FD returns of 3.5-9.5 per cent on term deposits of up to Rs 1 crore

Many banks currently pay interest rates up to 9.5 per cent on fixed deposits (FDs) - or term deposits of up to Rs 1 crore. While major commercial banks pay interest rates in the range of 3.5-7.9 per cent to customers holding FD accounts with them, small finance banks offer annual returns between 3.5 per cent and 9.5 per cent. From major commercial banks such as State Bank of India and HDFC Bank to small finance banks such as Equitas Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, many lenders today provide slightly better returns to senior citizen customers compared to the general public on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore.

Here's how interest rates paid by some small finance banks and their larger peers on fixed deposits of up to Rs 1 crore compare:

HDFC Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from November 6, 2018
 General publicSenior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.75%7.25%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 mnths 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

State Bank of India (SBI)

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 30, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.7%7.2%
2 years to less than 3 years6.75%7.25%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

ICICI Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from August 14, 2018
General publicSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 days to 90 days6%6.5%
91 days to 120 days6%6.5%
121 days to 184 days6%6.5%
185 days to 289 days6.5%7%
290 days to less than 1 year6.75%7.25%
1 year to 389 days6.75%7.25%
390 days to 2 years7%7.5%
2 years 1 day up to 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 years 1 day up to 10 years7%7.5%
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.25%7.75%
(Source: icicibank.com)

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from July 5, 2018
7 - 14 days 5.00%
15 - 29 days 5.50%
30 - 45 days 6.00%
46 - 62 days 6.25%
63 - 90 days 6.25%
91 - 120 days 6.50%
121 - 180 days 6.50%
181 - 210 days 6.75%
211 - 270 days 6.75%
271 - 364 days 7.50%
1 year to 18 months 8.00%
18 months 1 day to 2 years 7.75%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.75%
3 years 1 day to 4 years 7.00%
4 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years 7.00%
(Source: equitasbank.com) 

AU Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from October 10, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 Days to 1 Month 15 Days5.50%6.00%
1 Month 16 Days to 3 Months6.75%7.25%
3 Months 1 Day to 6 Months6.90%7.40%
6 Months 1 Day  to 13 Months7.00%7.50%
13 Months 1 Day to 18 Months8.25%8.75%
18 Months 1 Day to 24 Months8.50%9.00%
24 Months 1 Day to 36 Months7.75%8.25%
36 Months 1 Day to 45 Months7.75%8.25%
45 Months 1 Day to 60 Months8.00%8.50%
60 Months 1 Day to 120 Months7.25%7.75%
(Source: aubank.in)  

Suryoday Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from September 29, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 days to 14 days4.00%4.50%
15 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days5.00%5.50%
91 days to 180 days5.50%6.00%
181 days to 240 days7.50%8.00%
241 days to less than 1 Year7.75%8.25%
1 Year to 2 Years8.50%9.00%
Above 2 Years to 3 Years8.75%9.25%
950 Days*9.00%9.50%
Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years8.00%8.50%
5 Years8.25%8.75%
Above 5 Years to 10 Years7.25%7.75%
Source: suryodaybank.com)

Jana Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from October 17, 2018
7 days to 45 days6.00%
46 days to 60 days6.50%
61 days to 180 days7.00%
181 days to 365 days8.00%
More than 1 year up to 2 years8.25%
More than 2 years up to 3 years8.50%
More than 3 years up to 5 years8.00%
More than 5 years up to 10 years7.00%
(Source: janabank.com)

Fincare Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 days to 45 days4.00%4.50%
46 days to 90 days4.00%4.50%
91 days to 180 days6.00%6.50%
181 days to 364 days7.00%7.50%
12 months to 15 months8.00%8.50%
15 months 1 day to 18 months8.25%8.75%
18 months 1 day to 21 months8.50%9.00%
21 months 1 day to 24 months8.75%9.25%
24 months 1 day to 36 months9.00%9.50%
3 years 1 day to 5 years8.00%8.50%
5 years 1 day to 7 years7%7.50%
(Source: fincarebank.com)

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from April 1, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 - 14 days5.75%6.25%
15 - 59 days5.75%6.25%
60 - 90 days6.50%7.00%
91 - 179 days6.75%7.25%
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.75%9.25%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.00%7.50%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.00%7.50%
(Source: esafbank.com)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Maturity period (term)Interest rate with effect from September 27, 2018
 GeneralSenior citizen
7 Days to 15 days 3.50%4.00%
16 Days to 28 Days 3.50%4.00%
29 Days to 45 Days 4.00%4.50%
46 Days to 90 Days 4.50%5.00%
91 Days to 120 Days 5.00%5.50%
121 Days to 179 Days 5.50%6.00%
180 Days to 210 Days 6.00%6.50%
211 Days to 270 Days 7.00%7.50%
271 Days to less than 1 Year 7.50%8.00%
1 Year to 455 Days 8.50%9.00%
456 Days to less than 2 years 9.00%9.50%
2 Years to less than 3 Years 7.85%8.35%
3 Years to less than 5 Years 7.00%7.50%
5 Years 8.00%8.50%
More than 5 Years to 10 Years 7.00%7.50%
(Source: utkarsh.bank)

Therefore, small finance banks pay higher interest rates on FDs across several maturities compared to their larger counterparts.

