Non-Subsidised LPG Rate Hiked, Here's How Much You Pay For A Cylinder This Month

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year

LPG or cooking gas prices were hiked with effect from Sunday, September 1. The increase in the non-subsidised prices of LPG was to the tune of Rs 15.5-16 per cylinder of 14.2 kilograms in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website - iocl.com. Sunday's hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG in the national capital follows an overall reduction of Rs 163.00 per cylinder in past two months. From September 1, the consumer will pay Rs 590.00 for every cylinder (14.2 KG) of non-subsidised LPG, as against Rs 574.50 in August, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies the cooking gas under brand Indane.

Here are the LPG cylinder prices in the four metros with effect from September 1:

Non-subsidised LPG price for 14.2-KG cylinder

Metro Price (rupees per 14.2-kg cylinder) From September 1 From August 1 Delhi 590 574.5 Kolkata 616.5 601 Mumbai 562 546.5 Chennai 606.5 590.5 (Source: iocl.com)

Non-subsidised LPG price for 19-KG cylinder

Metro Price (rupees per 19-kg cylinder) From September 1 From August 1 Delhi 1,054.50 1,004 Kolkata 1,114.50 1,063.50 Mumbai 1,008.50 958 Chennai 1,174.50 1,123 (Source: iocl.com)

In July and August, the non-subsidised prices of LPG were lowered by a total Rs 163 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai. In Kolkata and Chennai, the non-subsidised LPG rates were cut by Rs 162.5 per cylinder each.

