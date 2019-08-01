LPG Cylinders Become Cheaper From Today

LPG rate per cylinder:

LPG or liquefied petroleum gas prices were reduced with effect from Thursday. In Delhi, the price of non-subsidised LPG was lowered by Rs 62.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms), according to a statement from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Indian Oil - which supplies LPG under brand Indane - said the decision was based on LPG prices in international market and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

"Domestic LPG consumers will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 574.50/- only per 14.2 Kg cylinder in August, 2019 in place of Rs.637.00/- per cylinder for July, 2019," Indian Oil Corporation said in its statement on Wednesday.

The latest downward revision in the non-subsidised LPG prices follows a reduction of Rs 100.50 per cylinder in July. With this revision, the price of non-subsidised LPG has been reduced by Rs 163.00 per cylinder cumulatively in the national capital in two months.

Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price.

