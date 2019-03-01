LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier. Here's How Much You Pay Now

LPG prices were increased on Friday, marking the first upwards revision after three straight monthly cuts. In Delhi, while the subsidised LPG will cost Rs 2.08 per cylinder more in March, non-subsidised LPG rate prices have been increased by Rs 42.50 per cylinder, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Subsidised and non-subsidised LPG rates in the national capital stand revised to Rs 495.61 per cylinder and Rs 701.50 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane. In February, the subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices in Delhi had stood at Rs 493.53 per cylinder and Rs 659.00 per cylinder respectively.

Attributing the increase in non-subsidised rates in the national capital to the change in international price and foreign exchange fluctuations, Indian Oil said in a statement the actual impact on "subsidised LPG customers is only Rs 2.08 per cylinder".

"The subsidy transfer in customers' bank account has been increased to Rs 205.89 per cylinder in March 2019 as against Rs 165.47 per cylinder in February 2019," said Indian Oil.

All LPG consumers buy the fuel at market price. The government, however, subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in bank accounts of users.

This subsidy amount varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate. As per tax rules, GST on LPG has to be calculated at the market rate of the fuel. The government may choose to subsidise a part of the price but tax will have to be paid at market rates.

