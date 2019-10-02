Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15 Per Cylinder: 10 Things To Know

In September, the prices of LPG in metros were hiked nearly 3 per cent compared with the previous month.

Non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas prices were increased with effect from October 1, 2019. That marked a second straight monthly hike in the prices. The rise in the non-subsidised prices of LPG was to the tune of Rs 12.5-15 per cylinder of 14.2 kilograms in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies the cooking gas under brand Indane. Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household in a year. For any additional purchases, the consumer has to bear the market price.