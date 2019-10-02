Non-Subsidised LPG Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 15 Per Cylinder: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices:
- The non-subsidised LPG prices have been revised to Rs 605 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 630 per cylinder in Kolkata.
- That meant a hike of Rs 15 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 13.5 per cylinder in Kolkata.
- In Mumbai and Chennai, the prices of non-subsidised LPG have been revised to Rs 574.5 and Rs 620 per cylinder respectively.
- The rates of non-subsidised LPG were increased by Rs 12.5 and Rs 13.5 per cylinder in Mumbai and Chennai respectively.
- On the other hand, the prices of 19 kilograms each cylinders were revised to Rs 1,085 per cylinder in Delhi, Rs 1,139 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 1032.50 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 1,199 per cylinder in Chennai.
- The amount of subsidy varies from month to month depending on the changes in the average international benchmark LPG prices and foreign exchange rates.
- In September, the prices of LPG in metros were hiked nearly 3 per cent compared with the previous month.
- The prices of LPG have been increased by a cumulative Rs. 30.5 per cylinder and Rs. 28 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai respectively since August. That translates into an increase of 5.31 per cent and 5.12 per cent respectively.
- Last month, the government said that the country get two additional cargoes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from United Arab Emirate's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) to make up for a shortfall from Saudi Arabia.
- The September 14 attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais plants, some of the kingdom's biggest, halved the crude output of the world's top oil exporter, shutting down 5.7 million barrels per day of production.
