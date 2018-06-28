Sensex Opens Lower, Nifty At 10,661; HPCL, Coal India, L&T Major Laggards

Market Update: Market benchmark indices trade lower in the opening trade

Continuing on the worries over declining rupee, and higher crude oil prices, market benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex opened the day in red as it traded at 35,207.19, lower by 10 points. The NSE's Nifty also opened 11 points lower at 10,660.80. The major laggards in the morning trade are HPCL, Coal India, L&T and Adani Ports. Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday on growing worries the US administration's approach to trade is harming global economic growth even as it appeared to be modifying its approach to curb Chinese investments in US technology firms.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack in morning trade were Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank. Top laggards on the index were Coal India, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Tourbo and HeroMotoCorp. Majors gainers on NSE's Nifty were Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Lupin, Cipla and Dr Reddy's. Top losers in morning trade on NSE's Nifty were Grasim, Titan, GAIL, NTPC and Coal India.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee collapsed to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar by plunging 49 paise in early trade today as rising crude oil prices deepened concerns about the country's current account deficit and inflation dynamics.

US oil prices hit a 3 and a half year high as plunging US crude stockpiles compounded supply worries in a market already uncertain about Libyan exports, a production disruption in Canada and Washington's demands that importers stop buying Iranian crude.

Asian indices were showing a mixed trend today. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.27 per cent while Hang Seng was up by 0.52 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was down by 0.62 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.25 per cent. Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 1.57 per cent while FTSE 100 was up by 1.10 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

The US S&P 500 lost 0.60 percent on Wednesday to one-month closing low.

On Wednesday, BSE Sensex fell 273 points to close at 35,217 and Nifty lost 98 points to end the day at 10,671. (With Agencies inputs)