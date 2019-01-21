Kotak Mahindra Bank Posts Rs 1,291 Crore Profit In December Quarter

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a better-than-expected 22.6 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit

Kotak Mahindra Bank, the country's fifth-biggest bank by market capitalisation, reported a better-than-expected 22.6 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by higher interest income and a write-back of provisions made for mark-to-market losses.

Net profit came in at Rs 1,291 crore ($181.20 million) for the three months to December 31, compared with Rs 1,053 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based private-sector lender said.

The profit compared with the Rs 1,271 crore average estimated by analysts, data from Refinitiv showed.

Asset quality improved, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans standing at 2.07 per cent at the end of December. That compared with 2.15 per cent in the previous quarter and 2.31 per cent a year earlier.

($1 = Rs 71.24)