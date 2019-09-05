JioFiber To Be Launched Today: Here Are The Prices, Benefits And Other Details

JioFiber plans are priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, will commercially launch JioFiber today. JioFiber is an optical fiber-based fixed-line broadband service. Registered JioFiber users will be able to get a high-speed internet connection and smart home solution after launch, according to Jio's website- jio.com. At Reliance Industries' 42nd annual general meeting in August, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the company had received more than 15 million JioFiber registrations from nearly 1,600 towns.