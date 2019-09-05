JioFiber To Be Launched Today: Here Are The Prices, Benefits And Other Details

Here are 10 things to know about Reliance's braodband service JioFiber:
- JioFiber broadband service comes with a high-definition television and set-top boxes at no charge for annual lifetime subscribers.
- "JioFiber customers who opt for our annual plans which the company calls Jio-Forever plans, will get an HD or 4K LED television and a 4K set-top-box absolutely free," Mr Ambani had said at the Reliance Industries annual general meeting in August.
- "Premium JioFiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres! We call this Jio First-Day-First-Show," Mr Ambani had said.
- JioFiber plans are priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month.
- This broadband serice comes bundled with subscriptions to most leading premium over the top (OTT) applications.
- Under JioFiber preview offer, users get ultra-high-speed internet up to 100Mbps free for a limited preview period and complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps, according to Jio's website- jio.com.
- Upon consumption of the monthly quota, users can recharge their Jio Fiber data plan with a booster pack that offers 40GB additional data, according to Jio.
- There are no installation charges levied but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 taken for the JioFiber router. This amount needs to be paid through debit card, credit card, Jio Money or PayTM.
- Voice calls from the JioFiber's home to any Indian operator - mobile or fixed - will be absolutely free.
- International calls to US and Canada under the JioFiber will be priced at Rs 500 per month.
