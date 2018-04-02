Jio Prime Membership Available At Rs 99 For New Customers: Benefits, Eligibility Details Here

Jio Prime membership enrollment for new members
Payment of Rs 99 (inclusive of applicable taxes) will entitle enrolment to Jio Prime membership as a new Jio Prime Member, with subscription till March 2019. All customers will have the option to book Jio Prime membership upon subscription to any available prepaid or postpaid plan and payment of Rs 99, mentioned Jio in its release.
Some of Jio Prime membership benefits for new members
1. Reliance Jio Prime membership gives complimentary subscription to 550 plus live TV channels, 6,000 movies, lakhs of videos/TV shows, over 1.4 crore songs, 5,000 plus magazines, 500-plus newspapers, among others, said Reliance Jio.
2. Subscribers get single click access to 24X7 self-service and account management via 'MyJio app'.
3. There are some exclusive content sharing options that are available for only Jio prime members. Customers get access to exclusive JioTV content, mentioned the operator.
4. Jio Prime customers get platinum access to some live shows and concerts, noted the Mukesh Ambani-led company.