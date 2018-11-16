Tata Sons Board Discusses Jet Airways Merger Deal: 10 Points

At 11:37 am, the stock of Jet Airways traded at Rs 352, up Rs 31.10 or 9.69 per cent.

Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, is expected to discuss the sealing of a deal with ailing carrier Jet Airways on Friday. The board meet of Tata Sons comes amid media speculation that the salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Group, wants to buy controlling stake in the Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways. The cash-starved airline has been struggling to pay its dues on time. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has a 24 per cent stake in the cash-starved airline, while Mr Goyal owns 51 per cent.