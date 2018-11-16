NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Tata Sons Board Discusses Jet Airways Merger Deal: 10 Points

Tata Sons board meets amid speculation that it is seeking to merge Jet Airways with Vistara, operated by Tata SIA Airlines and Singapore Airlines.

Corporates | | Updated: November 16, 2018 12:16 IST
Tata Sons Board Discusses Jet Airways Merger Deal: 10 Points

At 11:37 am, the stock of Jet Airways traded at Rs 352, up Rs 31.10 or 9.69 per cent.

Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, is expected to discuss the sealing of a deal with ailing carrier Jet Airways on Friday. The board meet of Tata Sons comes amid media speculation that the salt-to-software conglomerate, Tata Group, wants to buy controlling stake in the Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways. The cash-starved airline has been struggling to pay its dues on time. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has a 24 per cent stake in the cash-starved airline, while Mr Goyal owns 51 per cent.
Here are 10 latest developments you should know about this big story:
  1. Tata Sons' board meeting comes amid intense speculation that it is seeking to merge the struggling Jet Airways with Vistara, operated jointly by Tata SIA Airlines and Singapore Airlines.
  2. News agency Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the government has sought Tata Sons' help to rescue Jet Airways.
  3. Earlier, news agency Reuters, citing people aware of the talks, reported that Tata is weighing up the economic viability of the deal which would make it Jet's decision-maker. The merger would also necessitate the departure of Jet Airways' founder Mr Goyal.
  4. However, Jet Airways, the country's biggest full-service carrier, later on Thursday termed the reports as "purely speculative". "The subject news is purely speculative in nature and there are no discussions or decisions by the Board...," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.
  5. At 11:37 am, the stock of Jet Airways traded at Rs 352, up Rs 31.10 or 9.69 per cent against its previous close of Rs 320.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
  6. Tata Group also operates AirAsia India, in combination with AirAsia Group Bhd.
  7. Jet Airways is struggling to make payments to creditors, including aircraft lessors and employees.
  8. Earlier, Jet Airways reported its third straight quarterly loss at Rs 1,297 crore for the period between July-September 2018.
  9. Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 124 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, Boeing 737 Max 8, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s.
  10. Jet Airways was one of the first to take off in the early 1990s after the country opened up aviation to non-state carriers. (With agencies inputs)


