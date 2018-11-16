'Purely Speculative', Says Jet Airways On Merger Reports With Tata SIA

On Wednesday, share price of Jet Airways rose Rs 63.20 or 24.52% to close at Rs 320.95 per share.

MUMBAI: Dismissing the recent reports of a likely merger with Tata SIA Airlines, Jet Airways on Thursday said the news is "purely speculative" and that there were no such discussions in the company's board. Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, operates airline company Vistara. "The subject news is purely speculative in nature and that there are no discussions or dicisions by the Board...," Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing.

About the surge in its share price, which analysts and investors attributed to the reports of the likely merger, Jet Airways said it was "unable to comment on the reasons for the increase in its share price".

