Jet Airways Surges Over 6% On Reports Of Tata Pursuing Controlling Stake

Share Price of Jet Airways: At 11:57 am, Jet Airways shares traded at Rs 274.35, up Rs 16.45 on the NSE.

Jet Airways shares traded over 6 per cent higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday than their previous close of Rs 257.90. The surge in Jet Airways share price came after reports emerged that Tata Sons is in pursuit of a controlling stake in the debt-laden carrier. At 11:57 am, Jet Airways share price was at Rs 274.35, up Rs 16.45 or 6.38 per cent on the NSE. Jet Airways shares opened at Rs 271 and then hit an intraday high of Rs 278.75.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Jet Airways share price was at Rs 273.60, with a gain of Rs 15.85 or 6.15 per cent against the last close of Rs 257.75. Jet Airways shares opened at Rs 269.25 and then hit an intraday high of Rs 278.30.

On Wednesday, news agency Reuters, citing people aware of the talks, reported that Tata is weighing up the economic viability of a deal which would make it Jet Airways' decision-maker, necessitating the departure of the airline's founder, Naresh Goyal. "There are compelling reasons but any deal with Jet is opportunistic," one of the people said. "Tata needs to see if it fits into its overall aviation strategy."

Tata Sons is the holding company for Tata Group which already has two aviation ventures in India - Vistara with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia India with the Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group. Jet Airways Chairman Mr Goyal is the majority owner of the airline in which Etihad Airlines also owns a stake. The struggling airline has also not been able to pay salaries to the employees on time.

Earlier, Jet Airways posted its third straight quarterly loss at Rs 1,297 crore for the quarter that ended September.

Meanwhile, BSE benchmark Sensex traded at 35,296.17, up 154.18 points or 0.44 per cent and the Nifty index of NSE was at 10,621.05, with a gain of 44.75 points or 0.42 per cent.