Profit
Jet Airways Reports Third Quarterly Loss In A Row At 1,297 Crore Rupees

Losses came in at Rs 1,297 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 49.6 crore a year earlier, the airline said.

Corporates | | Updated: November 12, 2018 17:05 IST
Jet Airways' fuel expenses jumped 58.6 per cent to Rs 2,420 crore

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's biggest full-service carrier, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.

Losses came in at Rs 1,297 crore ($178.01 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 49.6 crore a year earlier, the airline said.

Fuel expenses jumped 58.6 per cent to Rs 2,420 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5 per cent.

 



