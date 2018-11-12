Jet Airways Reports Third Quarterly Loss In A Row At 1,297 Crore Rupees

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's biggest full-service carrier, posted its third straight quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by higher fuel expenses.
Losses came in at Rs 1,297 crore ($178.01 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 49.6 crore a year earlier, the airline said.
Fuel expenses jumped 58.6 per cent to Rs 2,420 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 9.5 per cent.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)