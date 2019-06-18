Jet Airways Market Value Halves After Lenders Drag Airline To Bankruptcy Court

Jet Airways is saddled with a debt pile of more than Rs8,000 crore

Shares of Jet Airways nosedived to record lows, a day after creditors said that they plan to begin insolvency proceedings against the airline. After yesterday's move Jet's market value was halved in a single day. Jet Airways stock plunged as much as 53.72 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 31.65 in afternoon deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Jet's shares slumped 52.78 per cent to touch an intraday low of Rs 32.25. At 1:27 pm, Jet Airways shares traded 50.88 per cent lower at Rs 33.60 on the NSE. On the BSE, the stock traded down 49.27 per cent at Rs 34.65.

According to news agency Reuters, insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways are likely to begin this week. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) could hear insolvency petitions filed by the carrier's operational creditors for recovery of dues on June 20, the report said.

Earlier last week, the NSE said that shares of Jet Airways would be pulled out of derivative trading, citing the embattled carrier's failure to respond to queries about rumours in the market. Jet's securities will be moved to the trade for trade segment with effect from June 28 as a "preventive surveillance measure", from the current rolling segment, which allows daily trading, the stock exchange had said.

Jet was forced to ground all flights on April 17 after running out of money and failing to secure funds. It is saddled with a debt pile of more than Rs 8,000 crore and owes vast sums to lessors, suppliers, pilots and oil companies.

Since the grounding of the airline, Jet Airways shares have fallen 80 per cent.

Jet and its lenders have been searching for new investors but have failed to agree a proposal.

(With inputs from agencies)