NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

National Stock Exchange To Remove Jet Airways Shares From Daily Trading

Shares of Jet Airways have more than halved since the airline shut down its operations in April after its lenders refused to bail it out

Corporates | | Updated: June 12, 2019 20:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
National Stock Exchange To Remove Jet Airways Shares From Daily Trading

Jet's securities will now be moved to the trade for trade segment with effect from June 28


Bengaluru: 

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said on Wednesday that shares of Jet Airways would be pulled out of daily trading, citing the embattled carrier's failure to respond to queries about rumours in the market.

Shares of Jet, once the biggest private airline in India, have more than halved since the airline shut down its operations in April after its lenders refused to bail it out.

Jet's securities will now be moved to the trade for trade segment with effect from June 28 as a "preventive surveillance measure", from the current rolling segment, which allows daily trading, the stock exchange said in a circular. 

"There are concerns with regard to continuity of flow of information about the company which is very vital for the appropriate price discovery in the scrip," NSE said, adding that trading in the stock may not reflect the actual status of the company.

NSE also cited the company's failure to submit its financial results for the year ended March 31 as well as observations made by the airline's auditor as reasons for the move.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jet airwaysjet Airways crisisJet Airways shares

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuAustralia vs PakistanWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVChild LabourAnantnagCyclone Vayu LiveSamsung M40Mi 9TBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsWeather

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top