Profit
Jet Airways Announces 'International Flight Sale': Routes, Fares And Other Details

Customers need to make bookings before August 25, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer.

Aviation | | Updated: August 22, 2018 17:22 IST
The travel must commence on or after September 16, 2018, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has come up with a sale offer on international flight tickets on destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Toronto, Dubai among others. The sale offer is  applicable in premiere and economy class, said the country's second-largest airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Customers need to make bookings before August 25, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer. The travel must commence on or after September 16, 2018, it further said. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018.

 

SectorOne way fares in EconomyReturn fares in EconomyOne way fares in PremiereReturn fares in Premiere
India - Colombo/Dhaka/KathmanduRs 4,299 onwardsRs 9,999 onwardsRs 20,699 onwardsRs 33,399 onwards
India - Gulf*Rs 5,499 onwardsRs 12,199 onwardsRs 18,490 onwardsRs 37,999 onwards
India - Bangkok/Hong Kong/SingaporeRs 9,530 onwardsRs 16,450 onwardsRs 30,320 onwardsRs 42,770 onwards
India - TorontoRs 45,987 onwardsRs 61,945 onwardsRs 1,44,891 onwardsRs 1,75,943 onwards

(Gulf includes - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait and Muscat)

SectorReturn fares in EconomyReturn fares in Première
India - Amsterdam/ParisRs 33,314 onwardsRs 1,04,970 onwards
India - London/ManchesterRs 40,085 onwardsRs 1,26,183 onwards

 

The offer is applicable on select booking classes only. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, flight restriction and/or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rulem, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has also come up with a 'Seat Select' sale scheme, which offers an opportunity to select preferred seats at Rs. 200 for economy class passengers. The offer is also open for international passengers for onward journey in India. The sale is valid till August 31, 2018.

It is also offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018. The travel period on the discount offer also ends on September 30, 2018 and is available on return journeys only. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure.

