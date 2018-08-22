Jet Airways Announces 'International Flight Sale': Routes, Fares And Other Details

The travel must commence on or after September 16, 2018, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has come up with a sale offer on international flight tickets on destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Toronto, Dubai among others. The sale offer is applicable in premiere and economy class, said the country's second-largest airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Customers need to make bookings before August 25, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer. The travel must commence on or after September 16, 2018, it further said. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018.

Sector One way fares in Economy Return fares in Economy One way fares in Premiere Return fares in Premiere India - Colombo/Dhaka/Kathmandu Rs 4,299 onwards Rs 9,999 onwards Rs 20,699 onwards Rs 33,399 onwards India - Gulf* Rs 5,499 onwards Rs 12,199 onwards Rs 18,490 onwards Rs 37,999 onwards India - Bangkok/Hong Kong/Singapore Rs 9,530 onwards Rs 16,450 onwards Rs 30,320 onwards Rs 42,770 onwards India - Toronto Rs 45,987 onwards Rs 61,945 onwards Rs 1,44,891 onwards Rs 1,75,943 onwards

(Gulf includes - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait and Muscat)

Sector Return fares in Economy Return fares in Première India - Amsterdam/Paris Rs 33,314 onwards Rs 1,04,970 onwards India - London/Manchester Rs 40,085 onwards Rs 1,26,183 onwards

The offer is applicable on select booking classes only. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, flight restriction and/or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rulem, said Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has also come up with a 'Seat Select' sale scheme, which offers an opportunity to select preferred seats at Rs. 200 for economy class passengers. The offer is also open for international passengers for onward journey in India. The sale is valid till August 31, 2018.

It is also offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018. The travel period on the discount offer also ends on September 30, 2018 and is available on return journeys only. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure.