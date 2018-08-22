Jet Airways Announces 'International Flight Sale': Routes, Fares And Other Details

Jet Airways has come up with a sale offer on international flight tickets on destinations such as Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Toronto, Dubai among others. The sale offer is applicable in premiere and economy class, said the country's second-largest airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Customers need to make bookings before August 25, 2018 to avail Jet Airways' discount offer. The travel must commence on or after September 16, 2018, it further said. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018.
|Sector
|One way fares in Economy
|Return fares in Economy
|One way fares in Premiere
|Return fares in Premiere
|India - Colombo/Dhaka/Kathmandu
|Rs 4,299 onwards
|Rs 9,999 onwards
|Rs 20,699 onwards
|Rs 33,399 onwards
|India - Gulf*
|Rs 5,499 onwards
|Rs 12,199 onwards
|Rs 18,490 onwards
|Rs 37,999 onwards
|India - Bangkok/Hong Kong/Singapore
|Rs 9,530 onwards
|Rs 16,450 onwards
|Rs 30,320 onwards
|Rs 42,770 onwards
|India - Toronto
|Rs 45,987 onwards
|Rs 61,945 onwards
|Rs 1,44,891 onwards
|Rs 1,75,943 onwards
(Gulf includes - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuwait and Muscat)
|Sector
|Return fares in Economy
|Return fares in Première
|India - Amsterdam/Paris
|Rs 33,314 onwards
|Rs 1,04,970 onwards
|India - London/Manchester
|Rs 40,085 onwards
|Rs 1,26,183 onwards
The offer is applicable on select booking classes only. Child discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, flight restriction and/or travel restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rulem, said Jet Airways.
Jet Airways has also come up with a 'Seat Select' sale scheme, which offers an opportunity to select preferred seats at Rs. 200 for economy class passengers. The offer is also open for international passengers for onward journey in India. The sale is valid till August 31, 2018.
It is also offering 10 per cent discount in premiere and economy sections on domestic flight tickets. To avail Jet Airways' discount offer, customers need to book flight tickets before September 30, 2018. The travel period on the discount offer also ends on September 30, 2018 and is available on return journeys only. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 30 days prior departure.