Jet Airways 'Seat Select' Sale Starts At Rs 200. Check Details Here

Jet Airways' 'Seat Select' sale is valid till August 31, 2018 only.

Jet Airways announced a 'Seat Select' sale scheme, offering an opportunity to select preferred seats at Rs 200 for economy class passengers, said the airline in a press release issued today. Jet Airways' new offer is applicable for travelling across airline's domestic network of 45 destinations. The offer is also open for international passengers for onward journey in India. Jet Airways' 'Seat Select' sale is a limited period offer and is valid till August 31, 2018, the carrier further said.

5 things to know about Jet Airways new sale offer:

1. Under Jet Airways' new scheme, economy class passengers can select any seat of their choice at Rs 200, only regardless of the date of travel, said the carrier.

2. All seats with the exception of a few such as the front row seats (bulkhead seats) and those in the emergency rows are available for selection as part of the sale. This sale is not available on codeshare flights.

3. To avail the 'Seat Select' offer, guests can visit airlines' airport and city ticketing offices, call Jet Airways' contact centre, visit carrier's official website-jetairways.com or log on to Jet Airways mobile app.

4. Seat select fee and the respective journey should be cancelled together to avail the refund, said the airline. Seat select fee is non-refundable within 24 hours of the flight departure.

5. For all guests traveling in first class and premiere class, irrespective of their fare choices and tier, the 'seat select' facility is complimentary, added the airline.

Jet Airways currently operates flights to 66 destinations, including India and overseas. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to key international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The Jet Airways Group currently operates a fleet of 120 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300, the latest Boeing 737 Max 8, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72-500/600s, the release added.

Meanwhile, rival AirAsia is offering 45 per cent discount on it's domestic as well as international flights.