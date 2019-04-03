Debt-Hit Jet Currently Flying 15 Aircraft, Says Government: 10 Points

Jet Airways' lenders group has on a temporary basis taken a majority stake in the airline

Less than 15 aircraft of Jet Airways are currently operational, a government official said on Wednesday. Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said Jet Airways' current fleet "would be less than about 15". The statement from the government official comes a day after the airline said it had grounded an additional 15 aircraft as it failed to pay dues to lessors. The Civil Aviation Secretary also said: "Yesterday, it was 28." Under the current scheme of bailout, the group of lenders led by State Bank of India has temporarily taken a majority stake in the company and given it a new loan of Rs 1,500 crore.