Jet Airways, AirAsia Offer Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. Details Here

Airlines are offering lucrative discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets to attract customers. Jet Airways is offering a discount on domestic and international flight tickets under its scheme called 'Your Next Vacation Awaits', said the country's second largest private airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. AirAsia India is also offering domestic flights under the 'Last Minute Deals' scheme starting Rs. 1,399. On the international front, AirAsia is offering international flight tickets from fares starting as low as Rs. 2,510.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent on base fare in economy on domestic flight tickets. Discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs. 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations. Jet Airways' discount offer is valid till July 31, 2018.

AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs. 1,399. The latest offer of AirAsia is valid till July 29, 2018. Under the offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi and Pune. The scheme is applicable on travel till October 31, 2018.

AirAsia is also offering international flight tickets from fares starting as low as Rs. 2,510, which is valid till July 29, 2018. Flights tickets under AirAsia sale are available from New Delhi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur among others, to Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland etc. The travel period for AirAsia's sale is from November 1, 2018 to August 13, 2019.