Jet Airways Extends Sale On Domestic, International Flight Tickets

Jet Airways is offering a discount on domestic and international flight tickets under its scheme called 'Your Next Vacation Awaits'. Jet Airways is offering 25 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and up to 15 per cent on base fare in economy for travel within India, said the country's second largest airline on its official website -- jetairways.com. Discount of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on base fare in economy and discount of Rs. 2,500 is applicable on base fare in premiere for travel to international destinations.

Jet Airways offer on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

1. Jet Airways' discount offer is valid till July 31, 2018 and applicable for booking on its official website and mobile app only.

2. However, discount is offered only when Visa cards, which are issued in India, are used to purchase tickets. The offer is applicable on one way and return journeys, said Jet Airways.

3. For travel within India, customers need to book tickets 7 days prior to departure.

4. However, Jet Airwyas' discount offer is not applicable on booking class - B, for bookings done using the multicity option and for infant bookings. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

5. Date change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period will be applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways.

Here's how to avail Jet Airways discount offer:

Customers need to use certain promo codes to avail Jet Airways' offer. Promo codes for domestic flight tickets:

For one way journeys in economy: FLYJETEO18

For return journeys in economy: FLYJETER18

For travel in premiere: FLYJETP18

Promo codes for international flight tickets:

For journeys in economy: JETVISAE18

For journeys in premiere: JETVISAP18

Meanwhile, AirAsia India is also offering domestic flight tickets from Rs. 1,399, which is valid till July 29, 2018. On the international front, AirAsia is offering flight tickets from fares starting as low as Rs. 2,510.