IRCTC Tourism Offers 5-Day Tour To Dubai, Abu Dhabi From Rs. 48,990

IRCTC's Dubai tour: The package starts from Rs. 48,990 in the triple and double occupancy segment.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The tour will be via Air Arabia, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. Customers can avail the tour package on two different dates -- September 21 and October 20 -- the website further said. The package starts at Rs. 48,990 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax). The tour package will begin from Mumbai.

IRCTC's Dubai and Abu Dhabi package details:

Package Name Dazzling Dubai International Tour Ex Mumbai Destination Covered Dubai and Abu Dhabi Travelling Mode Flight Tour Date 21-Sep-2018 & 20-Oct-2018 Meal Plan MAP Total Seats 41 Hotel Name 3* or equivalent hotel in Dubai

Here are the key things to know about IRCTC's Dubai and Abu Dhabi package:

1. The tariff for the tour package varies on different dates. In the September 21 tour, the package starts from Rs. 48,990 in the triple and double occupancy segment. In the tour dated October 20, the package starts from Rs 50,590. However, for infants' (below age of two years) booking, one needs to deposit cash at IRCTC's office at the time of booking.

For September 21 Tour

Comfort Occupancy Prices Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 59,990/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 48,990/- Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 48,990/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 48,290/- Child Without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 45,590/-

For October 20 Tour

Class Occupancy Prices Comfort Adult on Single Occupancy Rs. 60,990/- Adult on Double Occupancy Rs. 50,590/- Adult on Triple Occupancy Rs. 50,590/- Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 49,650/- Child Without bed (2-11 yrs) Rs. 44,590/-

2. The journey from Mumbai to Sharjah will be via Air Arabia.

Date (Flight) Sector Departure Arrival 21.09.2018 & 20.10.2018 (G9 407) BOM - SHJ 04:55 HRS 06:35 HRS 25.09.2018 & 24.10.2018 (G9 406) SHJ - BOM 23:45 HRS 04:15 HRS

3. IRCTC's tour package includes sightseeing with entrance charges. In Dubai, for example, visits to Dubai Mall and Burj-Al-Khalifa will incur entrance fees for the mall's 124th floor. Dhow cruise with dinner, desert safari with barbecue dinner and belly dance are also a part of the tour.

4. IRCTC's tour also includes visa fees and travel insurance for people below the age of 60 years.

5. However, tips to drivers, guides, or expenses of personal nature such as laundry, wines are not a part of IRCTC's package.

