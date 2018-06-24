NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Asia Tour From Rs 99,790

IRCTC's tour package starts at Rs. 99,790 in the double and triple occupancy segment, which is inclusive of GST.

Services | | Updated: June 24, 2018 14:22 IST
IRCTC's tour package includes sightseeing with entrance charges.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of nine nights and ten days to Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore from Mumbai. The tour will be via economy class seats of airline Air India and AirAsia, said the tourism arm of the Indian Railways on its official website - irctctourism.com. The tour will commence on August 11, 2018, it further said. The package starts at Rs. 99,790 per person (in the triple occupancy segment), which is inclusive of GST (Goods and Services Tax).
 

IRCTC's package details:  

Package NameBest of Asia Ex Mumbai
Destinations CoveredBangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur & Singapore
Travelling ModeFlight
Tour Date11.08.2018
Meal PlanAP (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)
Total Seats35

Here are the key things to know IRCTC Tourism's "Best of Asia" tour package: 

1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 99,790 in the double and triple occupancy segment. On single occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 1,20,090. 

ClassOccupancyPrices (Per Person) Departure Date: 11.08.18
Comfort
Single Occupancy1,20,090/-
Double/Triple Occupancy99,790/-
Child with Bed (02-11 years)85,890/-
Child without Bed (02-11 years)73,190/-

2. The journey from Mumbai to Bangkok will via economy class of Air India and from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur via AirAisa. 

DateFlightSectorDepartureArrival
11.08.2018AI330BOM - BKK01:50 Hrs07:45 Hrs
15.08.2018FD311DMK - KUL07:05 Hrs10:15 Hrs
20.08.2018AI 343SIN - BOM19:15 Hrs22:05 Hrs

3. IRCTC's tour package includes sightseeing with entrance charges. In Pattaya, for example, the tour will cover destinations such as Alcazar Show, Coral Island Tour.

Similarly here are some other destinations: 

Bangkok: Bangkok City Tour, Safari World & Marine Park.
Kuala Lumpur: Batu Caves, Putrajaya City Tour, Kuala Lumpur City Tour.
Singapore: Singapore City Tour (Including Merlion Park; Singapore Flyer), Sentosa Island, Singapore Zoo.

4. The package also includes visa fees, all airport transfers and sight-seeing in AC deluxe coaches. IRCTC is also offering travel insurance for the passengers below the age of 70 years.

5. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry expenses, liquor, tips to drivers, waiters are not a part of the package. 

IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Ahmedabad.

