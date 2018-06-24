IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Asia Tour From Rs 99,790

Book #BestofAsia package to #Thailand, #Malaysia and #Singapore at an attractive price of ₹99790/- twin/triple sharing basis for 9N/10D inclusive of #Airfare, Accommodation, #meals, #TravelInsurance. For further details SMS ‘BOA’ to 9004080740 or visit: https://t.co/tqHU3id8frpic.twitter.com/B4RixLlTYh