IRCTC Tourism Offers 10-Day Asia Tour From Rs 99,790

Book #BestofAsia package to #Thailand, #Malaysia and #Singapore at an attractive price of ₹99790/- twin/triple sharing basis for 9N/10D inclusive of #Airfare, Accommodation, #meals, #TravelInsurance. For further details SMS ‘BOA’ to 9004080740 or visit: https://t.co/tqHU3id8frpic.twitter.com/B4RixLlTYh— IRCTC Tourism (@irctc__tourism) May 20, 2018
IRCTC's package details:
|Package Name
|Best of Asia Ex Mumbai
|Destinations Covered
|Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur & Singapore
|Travelling Mode
|Flight
|Tour Date
|11.08.2018
|Meal Plan
|AP (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner)
|Total Seats
|35
Here are the key things to know IRCTC Tourism's "Best of Asia" tour package:
1. The tariff for the tour package starts at Rs. 99,790 in the double and triple occupancy segment. On single occupancy, IRCTC is charging Rs 1,20,090.
|Class
|Occupancy
|Prices (Per Person) Departure Date: 11.08.18
|Comfort
|Single Occupancy
|1,20,090/-
|Double/Triple Occupancy
|99,790/-
|Child with Bed (02-11 years)
|85,890/-
|Child without Bed (02-11 years)
|73,190/-
2. The journey from Mumbai to Bangkok will via economy class of Air India and from Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur via AirAisa.
|Date
|Flight
|Sector
|Departure
|Arrival
|11.08.2018
|AI330
|BOM - BKK
|01:50 Hrs
|07:45 Hrs
|15.08.2018
|FD311
|DMK - KUL
|07:05 Hrs
|10:15 Hrs
|20.08.2018
|AI 343
|SIN - BOM
|19:15 Hrs
|22:05 Hrs
3. IRCTC's tour package includes sightseeing with entrance charges. In Pattaya, for example, the tour will cover destinations such as Alcazar Show, Coral Island Tour.
Similarly here are some other destinations:
Bangkok: Bangkok City Tour, Safari World & Marine Park.
Kuala Lumpur: Batu Caves, Putrajaya City Tour, Kuala Lumpur City Tour.
Singapore: Singapore City Tour (Including Merlion Park; Singapore Flyer), Sentosa Island, Singapore Zoo.
4. The package also includes visa fees, all airport transfers and sight-seeing in AC deluxe coaches. IRCTC is also offering travel insurance for the passengers below the age of 70 years.
5. However, all kind of personal expenses such as laundry expenses, liquor, tips to drivers, waiters are not a part of the package.
IRCTC Tourism is also offering a tour package of six nights and seven days to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Ahmedabad.