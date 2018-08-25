Indian Railways Ticket Booking: 10 Things To Know About Reservation Charges

Indian Railways ticket prices: Children under 5 years of age are carried free of charge.

Indian Railways has recently launched a 'New All India Railway Time Table (Trains at a Glance)' for the year 2018-19. The recent time table of Indian Railways also includes the ticket prices and fare structure. Railway ticket reservation fee varies for different classes. Reservation fee is also levied on RAC (Reservation and Cancellation) and waitlisted tickets. Miscellaneous charges like reservation fee, superfast charge, catering charge, GST (Goods and Services Tax) etc. wherever applicable are levied additionally to the base fare of railway tickets, said Indian Railways on its portal- indianrail.gov.in.

Here are key things to know about Indian Railways ticket fares:

1. Indian Railways ticket fares are separate for the peak and lean seasons. Lean seasons start from February 1 to March 31; and August 1 to August 31.

2. Peak seasons start from April 1 to July 31; and September 1 to January 31. However, the peak period fares are applicable throughout the year in case of journeys undertaken in AC First and AC 2-Tier classes of popular trains, said Indian Railways.

3. The point-to-point fares for all pairs of stations, including intermediate to intermediate stations, in case of Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto sets of trains is notified by the Zonal Railways.

4. Children under 5 years of age are carried free of charge.

5. Children above the age of 5 years and under 12 years of age are charged corresponding to adult fare, when separate berth is required for child.

6. Children under 5 years of age are provided food in Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains without any charge.

7. Bed-rolls are supplied to passengers in AC First Class, AC 2-Tier and AC 3-Tier Classes in all trains, except Garib Rath Express trains without any additional charge.

8. Bed-rolls in Garib Rath Express trains and in sleeper Class of Mixed Duronto Express trains are supplied to passengers on demand, on payment of stipulated charges.

9. Quarterly Season Tickets (QST) fares are 2.7 times the Monthly Season Tickets (MST) fares.

10. Season Tickets beyond 150 km are issued only over sections where this facility was being enjoyed prior to April 1, 1951, said Indian Railways.