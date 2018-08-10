IRCTC Tatkal Reservation Tips: How To Increase Chances Of Getting A Confirmed Ticket

Tatkal ticket booking rules: No concession is allowed in Tatkal booking, according to IRCTC

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers an online facility for booking Tatkal tickets. A Tatkal ticket is meant for passengers without a reserved accommodation and looking to travel at a short notice. A Tatkal ticket booking is available on payment of premium charges on a first-come-first-served basis, according to IRCTC's official website - irctc.co.in. Tatkal ticket bookings are allowed in all classes except First AC. Tatkal booking window opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes, one before the actual date of journey.

For Tatkal tickets, certain charges are applicable in addition to normal ticket fare. The Tatkal ticket charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes.

Here are few Tatkal ticket booking tips one can use while booking a Tatkal ticket, to ensure best chances of getting a confirmation:

1. Create more than one credentials for logging on to IRCTC's website/app.

2. Enter passenger details beforehand in order to save time.

3. For AC classes, passenger must try booking in second AC first as it gets filled less quickly than 3AC.

4. Online payment should be done via net banking as it is one of the fastest mode of payment.

5. Avoid booking tickets on trains for which Tatkal tickets have already exhausted.

Here are few Tatkal booking rules as stipulated by IRCTC that one must know:

1. It is possible to book a maximum of only four passengers per PNR (Passenger Name Record) for Tatkal tickets, said IRCTC.

2. At the time of Tatkal ticket booking, there is no need to furnish identity proof. Only one passenger needs to produce any of the proof of identity in the original during the journey, as mentioned by Indian Railways.

3. No concession is allowed in Tatkal booking. This restriction applies to senior citizen's concession also.

4. Modification of ticket in any form is not permitted on Tatkal tickets.

5. No refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets.