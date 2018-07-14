Indian Railways Tatkal Ticket Booking Charges: 10 Rules Every Passenger Should Know

According to IRCTC, Tatkal ticket bookings are allowed in all classes except first AC and executive class

Indian Railways offers booking of Tatkal tickets via online as well as offline mode. Passengers can book Tatkal tickets online through IRCTC's (Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation) official website or via its mobile app. Passengers opting for offline mode can visit the reservation counters. Tatkal ticket bookings are meant for immediate plans. According to IRCTC, Tatkal ticket bookings are allowed in all classes except first AC and executive class. Tatkal booking opens at 10 am for AC classes and 11 am for non-AC classes, one day in advance of the actual date of journey excluding date of journey, said Indian Railways.

10 Indian Railways Tatkal booking rules you must know:

1. The Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given in the table below:

Class of Travel Minimum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Maximum Tatkal Charges (in Rs.) Minimum Distance for charge(in Km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250

2. The above charges is levied uniformly both in peak period and non-peak periods, said Indian Railways on its portal - indianrail.gov.in

3. Tatkal facility is also available in executive class of Shatabdi Express, by earmarking 10 per cent of the accommodation available i.e. 5 seats per coach, said Indian Railways.

4. It is possible to book a maximum of only four passengers per PNR (Passenger Name Record) for Tatkal tickets.

5. The web services agents of IRCTC are permitted to book only one Tatkal ticket per train per day on the internet.

6. The facility of change of name is not permitted on the bookings made under Tatkal scheme.

7. TDRs (Ticket Deposit Receipts) are not being issued for waiting list tickets.

8. No duplicate Tatkal tickets are issued. Duplicate Tatkal tickets shall be issued only in exceptional cases on payment of full fare including Tatkal charges, noted Indian Railways.

9. Tatkal tickets are issued for actual distance of travel, instead of end-to-end, subject to the distance restriction applicable to the train.

10. At the time of Tatkal ticket booking, there is no need to furnish identity proof. Only one passenger needs to produce any of the proof of identity in the original during the journey, as mentioned by Indian Railways.