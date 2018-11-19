IRCTC Refund Rules: How Much Indian Railways Charges For Cancellation Of Tickets

No refund is given after chart preparation in case of a confirmed online ticket, said IRCTC.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers refund of money on online ticket cancellations done via it's website/app. After online cancellation of tickets, the refund is credited back to the account used for booking as for normal internet tickets, after deduction of certain cancellation charges, noted IRCTC on it's official website- irctc.co.in. The cancellation penalty varies depending on the class of travel, distance for which reservation is done, quota used for booking, time before departure of the train and Passenger Name Record (PNR) status.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC ticket cancellation charges:

1. If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, Indian Railways charges Rs 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs 120 for sleeper class and Rs 60 for second class.

2. Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed tickets when done in between 48 hours and 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train costs to 25 per cent subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned.

3. Cancellation charge per passenger on confirmed tickets when done in between 12 hours and up to 4 hours before the scheduled departure of the train or up to chart preparation whichever is earlier, costs to 50 per cent of the fare, subject to minimum cancellation charges, noted IRCTC.

4. No refund is given by Indian Railways after chart preparation in case of a confirmed online ticket. However, in such a scenario, user can use the online TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) filing facility and track refund status of the case, mentioned IRCTC.

5. Partially confirmed tickets can be cancelled up to half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train. Refund on unused RAC/WL (Waitlisted) tickets is given up to half an hour before the scheduled departure of the train subject to deduction of clerkage charge.