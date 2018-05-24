IRCTC Partners With ixigo For Hotel Bookings

Recently NDTV also reported that IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) offers cancellation of e-tickets online till chart preparation of Indian Railways train. If the user wishes to cancel his/her e-ticket, he/she can do so till the time of chart preparation for the train. For train starting up to 12 noon the chart preparation is usually done on the previous night. User can log on to irctc.co.in and go to 'Booked Tickets' link and select the ticket to be cancelled and initiate the cancellation by selecting the passengers to be cancelled, said IRCTC. For IRCTC tatkal bookings, you can find details here.
If a confirmed ticket is cancelled more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, flat cancellation charges shall be deducted at Rs. 240 for AC first class/executive class, Rs. 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs. 180 for AC 3 tier/AC chair car/ AC 3 economy, Rs. 120 for sleeper class and Rs. 60 for second class.
If a confirmed ticket is cancelled within 48 hours and up to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the train, cancellation charges shall be 25 per cent of the fare subject to the minimum flat rate mentioned in the above clause.