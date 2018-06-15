NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Indian Railways' Maharajas Express: 5 Things To Know About Suite Bookings

Maharajas Express has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India.

Services | | Updated: June 15, 2018 14:48 IST
All passenger cabins of Maharajas Express come with air conditioning facility.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) operated  Maharajas Express train is offering different tour packages for passengers. The packages available are- The Indian Splendour, The Heritage of India, Treasures of India, Gems of India, The Indian Panorama, Southern Sojourn and Southern Jewels. Maharajas Express started in March, 2010 and is considered as the costliest train on the earth. The walls of the suite are adorned with filigree woodwork and intricate artwork, informed world's leading luxury Indian train in a tweet posted on its handle. Maharajas Express has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India. The train features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite. All passenger cabins come with air conditioning facility, as mentioned on the website. LCD televisions, DVD players, direct dial telephone and internet facilities are also available. In-house movies and live television keep passengers entertained through the royal journey, said Maharajas' Express.

5 things to know about Maharajas Express suite/cabin booking:

1.    Prices of cabins and suites of Maharajas Express start from $ 3,850 and goes up to $ 26,070.

2.    Service taxes are charged extra as applicable on booking of tickets, said Maharajas Express.

3.    Itineraries, destinations, venues and schedules departure are subject to change without prior notice, mentioned the world's leading luxury train.

4.    The prices indicated are mentioned per person per journey on twin sharing basis.

5.    Supplement are applied for signature journey, special occasions such as a new year, Christmas etc.

 

