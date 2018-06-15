Indian Railways' Maharajas Express: 5 Things To Know About Suite Bookings

Maharajas Express has 23 huge carriages and runs on five circuits, covering over 12 famous destinations of India. The train features five carriages for deluxe cabins, six for junior suites, two for suites and one for a grand presidential suite. All passenger cabins come with air conditioning facility, as mentioned on the website. LCD televisions, DVD players, direct dial telephone and internet facilities are also available. In-house movies and live television keep passengers entertained through the royal journey, said Maharajas' Express.
Filigree woodwork and intricate artwork adorn the walls of the Maharajas’ Express Suite, adding to the non-replicable experiences of royalty that the train emulates for our discerning guests.— Maharajas Express (@Maharajas_Exp) June 14, 2018
Book Now https://t.co/SyHl3BnAIM#Royaltyontrain#luxurytravel#incredibleindiapic.twitter.com/OhPs7JgaZP
5 things to know about Maharajas Express suite/cabin booking:
1. Prices of cabins and suites of Maharajas Express start from $ 3,850 and goes up to $ 26,070.
2. Service taxes are charged extra as applicable on booking of tickets, said Maharajas Express.
3. Itineraries, destinations, venues and schedules departure are subject to change without prior notice, mentioned the world's leading luxury train.
4. The prices indicated are mentioned per person per journey on twin sharing basis.
Comments5. Supplement are applied for signature journey, special occasions such as a new year, Christmas etc.