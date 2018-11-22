Want To Change Passenger's Name In IRCTC E-Ticket? Here's How To Do It

IRCTC E-Ticket name change: However, such request can be granted once only.

IRCTC offers the facility of change in the name of a passenger's e-ticket and to avail this facility, customers need to approach the nearest railway reservation office with 'Electronic Reservation Slip' print out and the original photo identity proof of one of the passengers travelling in the ticket. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of Indian Railways. Passengers need to visit the railways office at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train as per extant Railway rules, according to IRCTC's official website -- irctc.co.in. However, such request can be granted only once.

Here are 5 things to know about passenger's name change in IRCTC e-ticket:

1. Railways reservation offices can change passenger name against a request from the passenger, as per the existing railway rules applicable to tickets booked through railways counters.

2. The passenger is required to make a request for name change in e-ticket in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train to the nearest railway reservation office, said IRCTC.

3. The railway e-ticket can also be transferred to another member of the passenger's family - father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife.

4. The passenger should bring the 'electronic reservation slip' print out along with photo identity card proof in original and a proof for blood relation with the new passenger.

5. IRCTC also allows a passenger who is a government servant proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, to make a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.