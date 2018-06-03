IRCTC Ropes In IIT-IIM Alumni-Run Start-Up To Deliver Food On Train Seats For the food delivery, IRCTC has roped in Trapigo which provides last mile logistics services for food products and other amenities

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Trapigo was founded in 2017 by a group of IIT, IIM, NIFT, and NID graduates



Trapigo was founded in 2017 by a group of IIT, IIM, NIFT, and NID graduates targeting to solve last mile logistics problem. Starting with lock solutions for flowers, cakes, and delicacies in Mumbai, Trapigo helps connect the 5 million daily train travelers with various restaurants the cities they cross during their journeys. They are operational in five locations Nagpur, New Delhi, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Jhansi.



Indian Railways has also engaged a self-help group to supply alphanso mangoes on the passengers' seats.

In a tweet, Indian Railways says, IRCTC appoints a startup, Trapigo, to get e-Catering orders delivered at passengers' seats and engages an SHG to sell organic Alphonso in trains.



Recently, NDTV reported that IRCTC, online e-ticketing arm of Railways,



IRCTC has rolled out the facility of delivering food to passengers on their train seats. Not only food, the passengers can even place orders for alphonso mangoes. For the food delivery, Indian Railways (IRCTC) has roped in Trapigo which provides last mile logistics services for food products and other amenities such as medicines, travel, kits, handicrafts etc. Trapigo is unique as it has specialized the technology to deliver articles to the travelling customers (moving on trains) apart from the usual static ones, says the start up on its website. The start-up plans to cater all the key tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India and expand our services to locations of strategic importance to our customers.Trapigo was founded in 2017 by a group of IIT, IIM, NIFT, and NID graduates targeting to solve last mile logistics problem. Starting with lock solutions for flowers, cakes, and delicacies in Mumbai, Trapigo helps connect the 5 million daily train travelers with various restaurants the cities they cross during their journeys. They are operational in five locations Nagpur, New Delhi, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Jhansi. Indian Railways has also engaged a self-help group to supply alphanso mangoes on the passengers' seats.In a tweet, Indian Railways says, IRCTC appoints a startup, Trapigo, to get e-Catering orders delivered at passengers' seats and engages an SHG to sell organic Alphonso in trains.Recently, NDTV reported that IRCTC, online e-ticketing arm of Railways, introduced a beta version of the website with new user interface (UI) with added facilities. Users can now check chances of waitlisted tickets getting confirmed via IRCTC website. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter