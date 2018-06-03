IRCTC Ropes In IIT-IIM Alumni-Run Start-Up To Deliver Food On Train Seats

Trapigo was founded in 2017 by a group of IIT, IIM, NIFT, and NID graduates targeting to solve last mile logistics problem. Starting with lock solutions for flowers, cakes, and delicacies in Mumbai, Trapigo helps connect the 5 million daily train travelers with various restaurants the cities they cross during their journeys. They are operational in five locations Nagpur, New Delhi, Bhopal, Itarsi, and Jhansi.
CommentsIndian Railways has also engaged a self-help group to supply alphanso mangoes on the passengers' seats.
In a tweet, Indian Railways says, IRCTC appoints a startup, Trapigo, to get e-Catering orders delivered at passengers' seats and engages an SHG to sell organic Alphonso in trains.
Recently, NDTV reported that IRCTC, online e-ticketing arm of Railways, introduced a beta version of the website with new user interface (UI) with added facilities. Users can now check chances of waitlisted tickets getting confirmed via IRCTC website.