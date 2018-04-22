IRCTC Tourism Offers 12-Day Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Package For Rs 44,400. Details Here

Also Read: Railways To Extend 'Give It Up' Scheme To All Categories Availing Fare Concession
Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Special Package. Five Things To Know
1. The package starts from Rs 44,400 for the standard 3 AC train for the passengers who are comfortable with for the triple sharing stay during the dozen-day long trip. The trip will commence on May 18. One can board the train from any of the six places that include Kochuveli, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Erode, Perambur, or Vijayawada.
2. The maximum fare would be Rs 65,100 for the passengers opting for deluxe first AC in single sharing. The trip will entail a trip to Arakku valley, Borra caves. There will be excursion to Tsongo Lake in jeeps that will report at the hotel. There will be Gangtok sight seeing that includes Tashi View Point, Ganesh Tok, Enchey Monastery, Tibet logy Do Drul.
3. There are other packages amounting to Rs 51,400, Rs 55,600, Rs 50,300, and Rs 59,800 among others. The trip will also include visits to Japanese Temple, Ava Art Gallery, Tenzing Rock Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park Hindustan Mountaineering Institute, Happy Valley Tea Garden. There will be visits to Tiger Hills view Sunrise and Batasia Loop, Ghoom Monastery.
Also Read: To Beat Summer Rush, 10 Trains Between Mumbai And Varanasi
Comments
4. The package includes on-board catering breakfast, lunch, evening tea with snacks and dinner. Off board, the package includes catering breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel. Packed breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served on fixed menu during sightseeing
5. The destinations that will be covered are Arakku Valley, Borra Caves, Gangtok, Changu, Darjeeling, Tiger Hill and Kolkata.