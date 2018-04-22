IRCTC Tourism Offers 12-Day Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Package For Rs 44,400. Details Here IRCTC Tourism's Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Special Package is offered for Rs 44,400 for the standard 3 AC train

IRCTC's maximum fare is Rs 65,100 for the Gangtok Darjeeling Special Holiday Package



Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Special Package. Five Things To Know



This summer, you can plan for a long trip spanning across 12-days and 11-nights. An exclusive IRCTC air-conditioned train will cover Gangtok, Darjeeling, Kolkata and Vizag. There are three different categories of package based on the level of comfort being offered. The categories are known as the standard, the comfort and the deluxe. The lowest fare charged by IRCTC tourism for the Gangtok Darjeeling Holiday Package is Rs 44,400 (standard triple sharing), while the maximum charges are Rs 65,100 (deluxe category and single stay). The train will depart on May 18 from Kochuveli for 12 days and 11 nights. The boarding points will be Kochuveli, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Erode, Perambur, and Vijayawada, while the de-boarding points will be Vijayawada, Perambur, Erode, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Kochuveli. While booking can be made online on irctctourism website, the offline booking can also be done through Indian Railways' tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.1. The package starts from Rs 44,400 for the standard 3 AC train for the passengers who are comfortable with for the triple sharing stay during the dozen-day long trip. The trip will commence on May 18. One can board the train from any of the six places that include Kochuveli, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Erode, Perambur, or Vijayawada.2. The maximum fare would be Rs 65,100 for the passengers opting for deluxe first AC in single sharing. The trip will entail a trip to Arakku valley, Borra caves. There will be excursion to Tsongo Lake in jeeps that will report at the hotel. There will be Gangtok sight seeing that includes Tashi View Point, Ganesh Tok, Enchey Monastery, Tibet logy Do Drul.3. There are other packages amounting to Rs 51,400, Rs 55,600, Rs 50,300, and Rs 59,800 among others. The trip will also include visits to Japanese Temple, Ava Art Gallery, Tenzing Rock Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park Hindustan Mountaineering Institute, Happy Valley Tea Garden. There will be visits to Tiger Hills view Sunrise and Batasia Loop, Ghoom Monastery. 4. The package includes on-board catering breakfast, lunch, evening tea with snacks and dinner. Off board, the package includes catering breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel. Packed breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served on fixed menu during sightseeing5. The destinations that will be covered are Arakku Valley, Borra Caves, Gangtok, Changu, Darjeeling, Tiger Hill and Kolkata.