How To Change Passenger's Name In IRCTC E-Ticket

Indian Railways offers the facility to change passenger's name on e-ticket. This can be done by approaching the nearest railway reservation office with a print out of the 'Electronic Reservation Slip' and the original photo identity proof of one of the passengers travelling in the ticket. However, one has to to visit the railways office at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train as per extant Railway rules, according to IRCTC's official website -- irctc.co.in. IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation is the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways.

Here are key things know about changing passenger's name in IRCTC e-ticket:

1. The railways reservation offices can change boarding station and passenger's name against a request from the passenger, as per the existing railway rules applicable to tickets booked through railways counters, said IRCTC.

2. The passenger is required to make a request for name change in e-ticket in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train to the nearest railway reservation office.

3. The railway e-ticket can also be transferred to another member of the passenger's family - father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife.

4. The passenger should bring the 'electronic reservation slip' print out along with a photo identity card, in original, and a proof for blood relation with the new passenger.

5. IRCTC also allows a passenger who is a government servant proceeding on duty and appropriate authority, to make a request for change in passenger's name, in writing, 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. However, such request can be granted only once.

