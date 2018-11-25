IRCTC E-Wallet Service: How To Register, Charges, Features, Other Details

Maximum amount permitted in user's IRCTC e-wallet account is Rs 10,000.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism (IRCTC), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, offers secure online payment via it's e-wallet service. According to Indian Railways, IRCTC e-wallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and later use it for paying money at the time of booking tickets. This payment option offered by IRCTC provides hassle free transactions. "Secure your bookings quickly and easily with IRCTC's E-wallet service. Get fast refunds, transparent payment history and offers on bookings", said IRCTC on it's official Twitter handle- @IRCTCofficial.

Features of IRCTC e-wallet scheme:

1. IRCTC offers secure booking through IRCTC e-wallet by providing transaction password/ PIN number that is required to be entered for every booking done through IRCTC e-wallet.

2. IRCTC e-wallet service can only be availed by users registered with Indian nationality and with Indian mobile number, noted IRCTC.

3. The e-wallet users are verified and authenticated through their Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Aadhaar in an online verification process.

4. Maximum amount permitted in user's IRCTC e-wallet account is Rs 10,000.

5. IRCTC charges a registration fee of Rs 50 plus applicable taxes for availing the e-wallet service. Transaction charge of Rs 10 plus with service tax per transaction is also applicable, mentioned IRCTC.

6. In case of ticket cancellation, the due refund is credited to IRCTC e-wallet account next day itself.

7. User is provided with a separate link namely IRCTC e-wallet that offers IRCTC e-wallet transaction history, IRCTC e-wallet payment history and change transaction password options.

8. Dependency on a specific bank is reduced, as when any of the provided banks go offline, one can still book tickets from your IRCTC e-wallet account.

9. IRCTC e-wallet saves booking time by eliminating payment approval cycle.

10. It saves payment gateway charges per ticket, said IRCTC.

Steps to register and book ticket through IRCTC e-wallet:

1. Login to IRCTC with existing IRCTC user id and password

2. Click the 'IRCTC e-wallet Registration' link under IRCTC e-wallet section in the 'Plan my travel' page

3. Complete verification process by providing PAN or Aadhaar and other details

4. Deposit one time registration fee of Rs 50 (excluding service tax) online with any of the available payment options. Membership fee and redemption is subject to change at the discretion of IRCTC.

5. Credit the IRCTC e-wallet account with the minimum deposit of Rs 100 and top up with the required booking amount

6. Pay ticket booking amount through IRCTC e-wallet which is displayed as payment option along with other banks

