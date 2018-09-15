IRCTC Ticket Reservation: 5 Things To Know About Online Payment Methods

Online payment can be made by using all Master/Visa /Amex cards.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), the e-ticketing arm of Indian Railways, offers online booking and payment from the comfort of homes and offices. A maximum of 6 tickets can be booked by an Individual user in a month from IRCTC's website or app. However, the ceiling limit has been raised to 12 tickets for the individual users, where accounts are verified through Aadhaar ID and one of the passengers in the ticket booked is verifiable through Aadhaar, as mentioned on Indian Railways' portal- indianrailways.gov.in.

In e-ticketing scheme, passengers get their reservation booked through internet while sitting at home and can occupy their reserved seat on the basis of Electronic Reservation slip (ERS) taken out from computer or SMS sent by IRCTC/Railways along with the original identity card, said Indian Railways. E-Tickets can now also be booked using mobile phone also through IRCTC mobile website www.irctc.co.in or app.

Here are 5 things to know about IRCTC's online payment methods:

1. Online payment can be made by using all Master/Visa /Amex cards while ticket booking.

2. All international credit/debit cards issued outside India are also accepted for booking e-tickets through IRCTC's website. However, this payment option is available where ticket is booked at least 2 days in advance of journey date, said Indian Railways.

3. Account holders of major banks viz. State Bank of India, PNB, Indian Bank, ICICI, HDFC, etc. can also use net banking/ debit/credit cards facility for making payments for tickets booked through internet.

4. Customers can also use various cash cards for making payments.

5. Payment can also be made through UPI/BHIM, said Indian Railways.