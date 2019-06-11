NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Interim Budget 2019: How Your Income Tax Liability Is Set To Change From Assessment Year 2020-21

Income tax rules (interim Budget 2019): Careful planning of investments can lead to a significant reduction in the assessees' tax outgo, say experts.

Your Money | | Updated: June 11, 2019 17:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Interim Budget 2019: How Your Income Tax Liability Is Set To Change From Assessment Year 2020-21

Interim Budget 2019: The government hiked the standard deduction limit by 25%


The government announced a few changes in income tax rules in interim budget earlier this year. Key changes in the income tax law included a full tax rebate on annual income up to Rs 5 lakh and a 25 per cent hike in standard deduction allowed to salaried individuals and pensioners. These income tax rules will come into force from Assessment Year 2020-21 (financial year 2019-20). Careful planning of investments as per income tax laws can lead to a significant reduction in the assessees' overall tax outgo, say financial advisors. 

In the interim Budget, the last Budget announced ahead of the general election which concluded in May this year, the government announced the following measures, among others: 

  • Full tax rebate on annual personal income up to Rs. 5 lakh; in other cases; income tax rates/slabs unchanged
  • Standard deduction limit raised from Rs. 40,000 (Budget 2018) to Rs. 50,000 
  • Hike in TDS (tax deducted at source) threshold applicable to interest earned on bank/post office deposit

Experts have shared few examples to explain the changes in income tax liability as per the proposed changes in laws:

Budget 2019 tax calculation examples
Taxable annual income in rupees (after adjusting deductions)350,000400,000500,0001,000,000
Tax5,000 (@ 5% on 1,00,000)7,500 (@ 5% on 1,50,000)12,500 (@ 5% on 2,50,000)1,12,500 (@5% on 2,50,000, 20% on 5,00,000)
Rebate under Section 87A of I-T Act5,0007,50012,500NA
Tax liability000112,500
Cess @ 4%0004,500
Tax payable (after cess)000117,000
Budget 2018 examples
Taxable income350,000400,000500,0001,000,000
Tax5,0007,50012,500112,500
Rebate2,500NANANA
Balance Tax2,5007,50012,500112,500
Cess1003005004,500
Tax payable2,6007,80013,000117,000

The government will announce its full-year budget for the current financial year on July 5, farm minister Narendra Tomar said in May.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Budget 2019Budget - tax

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajCyclone VayuExpensive PaintingPrashant KanojiaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Mi Band 4Shikhar DhawanAmitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone Update

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top