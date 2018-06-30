How Top Banks' Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, Savings Accounts Compare

Top banks offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits than savings bank accounts

Major banks State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer many personal banking products such as savings accounts, recurring deposit (RD) accounts and fixed deposit (FD) accounts. Savings accounts help customers save and park their money safely with the bank. Interest rates on savings banks accounts are modest. Fixed deposit accounts make customers fix a particular deposit of money for a given tenure, which means the money is locked for a term chosen by the customer. Interest rates on fixed deposit accounts are generally higher compared with savings bank accounts. Fixed deposits with lock-in periods of five or ten years but without a premature withdrawal facility offer income tax benefits. Recurring deposits or RD accounts enable customers to build their wealth via regular savings at periodic intervals. The interest rates on recurring deposits are as attractive as on fixed deposits.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by the three major banks on these products:

SBI savings account interest rates



Particulars Rate of Interest Saving deposits of balance up to Rs. 1 crore 3.50% Saving deposits of balance above Rs. 1 crore 4.00%

SBI fixed deposit interest rates

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.65% 7.15% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.65% 7.15% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7% 7.2% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75% 7.25%

SBI recurring deposit interest rates

SBI offers the same interest on recurring deposit as fixed deposits.

ICICI Bank savings account interest rates

With effective from August 19, 2017, the savings account interest rate on ICICI Bank accounts would be applicable as follows:

3.5 per cent for end of day account balance below Rs 50 lakh

4 per cent for end of day account balance of Rs 50 lakh and above

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates

Tenure Period Rate of Interest w.e.f June 07, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4% 4.5% 15 days to 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 5.5% 6% 46 days to 60 days 5.75% 6.25% 61 days to 90 days 6% 6.5% 91 days to 120 days 6% 6.5% 121 days to 184 days 6% 6.5% 185 days to 289 days 6.25% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5% 7% 1 year to 389 days 6.6% 7.1% 390 days to 2 years 6.75% 7.25% 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7% 7.5% 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7% 7.5% 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7% 7.5%

ICICI Bank recurring deposit interest rates

Maturity Period Rate of Interest w.e.f June 7, 2018 General Senior Citizen 6 months 6% 6.5% 9 months 6.25% 6.75% 12 months 6.6% 7.1% 15 months 6.75% 7.25% 18 months 6.75% 7.25% 21 months 6.75% 7.25% 24 months 6.75% 7.25% 27 months 7% 7.5% 30 months 7% 7.5% 33 months 7% 7.5% 36 months 7% 7.5% Above 3 years upto 5 years 7% 7.5% Above 5 years upto 10 years 7% 7.5%



HDFC Bank savings account interest rates

HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 4 per cent on balances of Rs. 50 lakh and above in savings accounts.

On balances below Rs 50 lakh, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.50 per cent.

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 mnths 4 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.40% 6.90% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 mnths 4 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 16 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.40% 6.90% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 4 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.65% 7.15% 1 Year 16 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

HDFC Bank recurring deposit interest rates

Period Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 Months 6.25% 6.75% June 06,2018 9 Months 6.40% 6.90% June 06,2018 12 Months 6.85% 7.35% Apr 24,2018 15 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 24 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 27 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 36 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 39 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 48 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 60 Months 7.00% 7.50% Apr 24,2018 90 Months 6.00% 6.50% Jan 06,2017 120 Months 6.00% 6.50% Jan 06,2017

When you think of investing your money, always understand the implications of interest rates and tenures on your deposits, say financial planners.