NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

How Top Banks' Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, Savings Accounts Compare

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on savings accounts, recurring deposit (RD) accounts and fixed deposit (FD) accounts.

Your Money | | Updated: June 30, 2018 21:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Top Banks' Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, Savings Accounts Compare

Top banks offer higher interest rates on fixed deposits than savings bank accounts

Major banks State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer many personal banking products such as savings accounts, recurring deposit (RD) accounts and fixed deposit (FD) accounts. Savings accounts help customers save and park their money safely with the bank. Interest rates on savings banks accounts are modest. Fixed deposit accounts make customers fix a particular deposit of money for a given tenure, which means the money is locked for a term chosen by the customer. Interest rates on fixed deposit accounts are generally higher compared with savings bank accounts. Fixed deposits with lock-in periods of five or ten years but without a premature withdrawal facility offer income tax benefits. Recurring deposits or RD accounts enable customers to build their wealth via regular savings at periodic intervals. The interest rates on recurring deposits are as attractive as on fixed deposits.

Here's a comparison of interest rates offered by the three major banks on these products:

SBI savings account interest rates 

ParticularsRate of Interest
Saving deposits of balance up to Rs. 1 crore3.50%
Saving deposits of balance above Rs. 1 crore4.00%

(Also Read: These Banks Pay Up To 7.25% Interest Rates On Savings Accounts)

SBI fixed deposit interest rates

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.65%7.15%
2 years to less than 3 years6.65%7.15%
3 years to less than 5 years6.7%7.2%
5 years and up to 10 years6.75%7.25%

SBI recurring deposit interest rates 
SBI offers the same interest on recurring deposit as fixed deposits.

ICICI Bank savings account interest rates 
With effective from August 19, 2017, the savings account interest rate on ICICI Bank accounts would be applicable as follows:

3.5 per cent for end of day account balance below Rs 50 lakh

4 per cent for end of day account balance of Rs 50 lakh and above

ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates 

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest w.e.f June 07, 2018
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days4%4.5%
15 days to 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 days to 45 days5.5%6%
46 days to 60 days5.75%6.25%
61 days to 90 days6%6.5%
91 days to 120 days6%6.5%
121 days to 184 days6%6.5%
185 days to 289 days6.25%6.75%
290 days to less than 1 year6.5%7%
1 year to 389 days6.6%7.1%
390 days to 2 years6.75%7.25%
2 years 1 day upto 5 years7%7.5%
5 years 1 day upto 10 years7%7.5%
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7%7.5%

(Also Read: Post Office Saving Schemes Offer Interest Rates Of 4%-8.3%)

ICICI Bank recurring deposit interest rates 

Maturity PeriodRate of Interest w.e.f June 7, 2018
GeneralSenior Citizen
6 months6%6.5%
9 months6.25%6.75%
12 months6.6%7.1%
15 months6.75%7.25%
18 months6.75%7.25%
21 months6.75%7.25%
24 months6.75%7.25%
27 months7%7.5%
30 months7%7.5%
33 months7%7.5%
36 months7%7.5%
Above 3 years upto 5 years7%7.5%
Above 5 years upto 10 years7%7.5%


HDFC Bank savings account interest rates
HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 4 per cent on balances of Rs. 50 lakh and above in savings accounts.

On balances below Rs 50 lakh, the bank offers an interest rate of 3.50 per cent.

HDFC Bank fixed deposit interest rates

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

HDFC Bank recurring deposit interest rates

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 Months6.25%6.75%June 06,2018
9 Months6.40%6.90%June 06,2018
12 Months6.85%7.35%Apr 24,2018
15 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
24 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
27 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
36 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
39 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
48 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
60 Months7.00%7.50%Apr 24,2018
90 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017
120 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017

When you think of investing your money, always understand the implications of interest rates and tenures on your deposits, say financial planners.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

State Bank of India (SBI)HDFC BankICICI Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top