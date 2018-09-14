NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR vs USD: A higher opening in the equity market and positive macro data released on Wednesday supported rupee's recovery.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: September 14, 2018 09:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR vs USD: Forex markets were closed on Thursday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

The Indian rupee strengthened by 50 paise to 71.68 against the US dollar in early trade in the forex market on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rise in Indian currency is due to the government's assurance that all steps would be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to unreasonable levels. According to forex dealers, dollar selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against other currencies overseas also helped the domestic currency recover. A higher opening in the equity market and positive macro data released on Wednesday also supported rupee's recovery.
Here are key things to know about rupee rate today:
  1. Asian shares nudged higher on Friday as moves by the United States and China to resolve a bitter trade dispute and a sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported global risk appetite.
  2. Oil prices on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.
  3. Forex markets were closed on Thursday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.
  4. On Wednesday, the Indian currency closed sharply higher. Rupee rebounded from the historic low of 72.91 to end higher by 51 paise at 72.18 against the US dollar.
  5. The rupee has been hitting multiple lows almost every day this month. It has weakened about 12 per cent this year, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
  6. The Finance Ministry said the government and the central bank 'will do everything' to ensure that rupee does not slide to 'unreasonable levels'.
  7. Consumer inflation eased to 3.69 per cent in August, below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent, according to official data released post-market hours on Wednesday.
  8. Retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low in August on cheaper food items while industrial output expanded by 6.6 per cent in July, the official data showed. Food inflation slowed to 0.29 per cent from a year earlier, against 1.37 per cent in July.
  9. Meanwhile, domestic equity indices opened on a positive note on the last day of the week.
  10. At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 326.74 points or 0.87 per cent to trade at 38,044.70. The broader Nifty50 was trading at 11,471.80, up 101.90 points or 0.90 %per cent.


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

INR vs USDINR Vs dollar exchange rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

IFFCO Tokio

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusManmarziyaaniPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen ChimneyHair Fall

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top