Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Rupee Hits New All-Time Low Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: The fall in Indian currency is due to the strong demand for the US currency.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: September 04, 2018 10:06 IST
INR Vs USD: A sharp rally in global crude prices dampened the overall trading sentiment.

INR Vs USD: The Indian rupee slumped 16 paise against the US dollar to trade at a life-time low of 71.37 in early trade today, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The fall in Indian currency is due to the strong demand for the US currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the local currency opened at a record low of 71.24 against a dollar, down from its previous close of 71.21, and weakened further to trade at a fresh low of 71.37, down 16 paise, added PTI.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. According to forex dealers, besides strong demand for the American currency from importers, capital outflows too weighed on the domestic currency today.
  2. The US dollar strengthened against some currencies overseas as investors bid up safe haven assets amid tensions over global trade and strains in emerging market currencies. 
  3. A sharp rally in global crude prices further dampened the overall trading sentiment. 
  4. Benchmark Brent crude oil was trading at $78.05 a barrel. 
  5. Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once US sanctions bite from November, but gains were limited by higher supply from OPEC and the United States, reported news agency Reuters.
  6. On Monday, rupee dropped to a fresh closing low of 71.21 against the US dollar.
  7. The rupee had risen as much as 23 paise during Monday's session, boosted by fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks, but strength in the dollar reversed the gains. 
  8. Domestic stock markets opened on a flat note on Tuesday amid negative global cues. At 9:40 am, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 115.48 points or 0.30 per cent to trade at 38,197.04. The broader Nifty50 fell 45.15 points or 0.39 per cent to trade at 11,537.20.
  9. Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over escalating international trade disputes and as emergency austerity measures in Argentina highlighted turbulence in emerging markets.
  10. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 21.13 crore on Monday, as per provisional data. (With agencies inputs)
     


