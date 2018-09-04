Rupee Hits New All-Time Low Against US Dollar: 10 Things To Know

INR Vs USD: A sharp rally in global crude prices dampened the overall trading sentiment.

INR Vs USD: The Indian rupee slumped 16 paise against the US dollar to trade at a life-time low of 71.37 in early trade today, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The fall in Indian currency is due to the strong demand for the US currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the local currency opened at a record low of 71.24 against a dollar, down from its previous close of 71.21, and weakened further to trade at a fresh low of 71.37, down 16 paise, added PTI.