Sensex Trades Flat, Nifty Nears 11,600

Domestic stock markets opened on a flat note on Tuesday amid negative global cues. At 9:40 am, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 115.48 points or 0.30 per cent to trade at 38,197.04. The broader Nifty50 fell 45.15 points or 0.39 per cent to trade at 11,537.20. Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over escalating international trade disputes and as emergency austerity measures in Argentina highlighted turbulence in emerging markets.

Major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in the session were Wipro, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Infosys and NTPC. HDFC, HDFC Bank and Wipro were among main contributors to the gains in Sensex. Tech Mahindra (+1.60), Tata Motors (+1.48%), Wipro (+1.38%), Lupin (+0.87%) and Infosys (+1.86%) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

In commodities markets, oil prices rose on Monday, supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November, but gains were limited by higher supply from OPEC and the United States.

On the other hand, main losers on Sensex pack in the morning session were SBIN, Maruti, YES Bank, Coal India, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. Main laggards on Nifty pack were Ultracemco (-1.14%), Hindustan Petrleum (-0.89%), Bharti Airtel (-0.53%), ITC (-0.49%) and BPCL (-0.42%).

On Monday, benchmark equity indices reversed gains to finish sharply lower amid concerns over tighter rules on foreign funds. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 332.55 points to close at 38,312.52. The broader Nifty50 slipped 98.15 points to settle at 11,582.35. Extending its fall to a fourth session in a row, the rupee also dropped to a fresh closing low of 71.21 against the US dollar on Monday. (With agencies inputs)

