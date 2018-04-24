Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Reveals Three-Year Transformation Plan

Highlights Infosys has drawn a three-year road-map to achieve its digital goals Digital offerings contributed 25.5% to Infys 2017-18 revenue Market opportunities in digital are at about $160 billion: Infosys

Mumbai: Global software major Infosys will invest more in digital technologies to drive business and look for strategic inorganic acquisitions. "As digital is not just about technologies but driving business outcomes, we will invest more in it as we are well positioned in it (digital)," Infosys Chief Executive Salil Parekh told analysts at a meeting. Presenting the company's strategic direction, Mr Parekh said there was tremendous loyalty and expectation from the clients on digital future."As lot of core areas needed digitsation, we are working on them," he noted.The company has drawn a three-year road-map to achieve its digital goals - to stabilise the company in the first year, start the momentum in the second year and accelerate where it can have more share of clients' relevance in the third year.

Admitting that the company had built its strategy on what the clients were telling its executives, Parekh said there was a huge growth in digital, which was a disruption in the IT industry through technology.

