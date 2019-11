IndiGo Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 8,490

IndiGo's offer: Bookings under the sale can be made till November 17, 2019, according to IndiGo.

Passenger carrier IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,490 under a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale - which is valid for travel between November 13, 2019 and April 15, 2020 - can be made till November 17, 2019, according to the carrier's website, goindigo.in. The offer is valid only on non-stop/connecting flights on various sectors across airline's international network, IndiGo said. The announcement from IndiGo comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. (Also read: Vistara To Induct B787-9 Dreamliner, A321 For Long-Haul Flights)

Here's the fare details for routes applicable under IndiGo's offer:

Origin Via Destination Journey Type Elapse Time Fares (In Rs) Ahmedabad Delhi Chengdu Connecting 10H 55M 18,490 Ahmedabad Chennai Colombo Connecting 8H 50M 14,990 Ahmedabad Kolkata Guangzhou Connecting 8H 10M 17,990 Ahmedabad Kolkata Ho Chi Minh City Connecting 7H 55M 18,990 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Kuala Lumpur Connecting 8H 35M 15,990 Ahmedabad Mumbai Male Connecting 8H 15M 17,990 Ahmedabad Bengaluru Phuket Connecting 10H 40M 17,990 Ahmedabad Chennai Singapore Connecting 10H 15M 18,490 Ahmedabad Kolkata Yangon Connecting 6H 50M 14,990 Bengaluru NA Bangkok Non-Stop 4 H 12990 Bengaluru Delhi Chengdu Connecting 9H 15M 18,490 Bengaluru NA Colombo Non-Stop 1H 30M 8,990 Bengaluru Kolkata Hanoi Connecting 6H 55M 18,490 Bengaluru Kolkata Ho Chi Minh City Connecting 8H 45M 18,990 Bengaluru NA Hong Kong Non-Stop 5H 30M 18,990 Bengaluru NA Kuala Lumpur Non-Stop 4H 15M 12,490 Bengaluru NA Phuket Non-Stop 3H 45M 14,490 Bengaluru NA Singapore Non-Stop 4H 30M 12,999 Bengaluru Kolkata Yangon Connecting 6H 45M 14,990 Chennai NA Bangkok Non-Stop 3H 45M 11,490 Chennai Delhi Chengdu Connecting 11H 20M 18,490 Chennai NA Colombo Non-Stop 1H 25M 8,490 Chennai Kolkata Guangzhou Connecting 9H 45M 17,990 Chennai Kolkata Hanoi Connecting 7H 35M 18,490 Chennai Kolkata Ho Chi Minh City Connecting 9H 30M 18,990 Chennai NA Kuala Lumpur Non-Stop 3H 50M 10,990 Chennai Mumbai Male Connecting 8H15M 13,490 Chennai Bengaluru Phuket Connecting 7H 25M 14,990 Chennai NA Singapore Non-Stop 4H 10M 12,990 Chennai Kolkata Yangon Connecting 5H 35M 14,990 Delhi Kolkata Bangkok Connecting 6H 55M 13,990 Delhi NA Chengdu Non-Stop 4H 25M 10,990 Delhi Chennai Colombo Connecting 6H 45M 15,490 Delhi Kolkata Guangzhou Connecting 8H 50M 17,990 Delhi Kolkata Hanoi Connecting 7H 40M 15,990 Delhi Kolkata Ho Chi Minh City Connecting 6H 50M 15,990 Delhi NA Istanbul Non-Stop 7H 30M 23,990 Delhi NA Kathmandu Non-Stop 1H 50M 9,990 Delhi NA Kuala Lumpur Non-Stop 5H 25M 14,990 Delhi NA Phuket Non-Stop 4H 30M 16,490 Delhi NA Singapore Non-Stop 8H 20M 16,990 Delhi Kolkata Yangon Connecting 5H 40M 14,990 Hyderabad Kolkata Bangkok Connecting 7H 35M 15,990 Hyderabad Delhi Chengdu Connecting 9H 35M 18,490 Hyderabad Bengaluru Colombo Connecting 4H 40M 12,990 Hyderabad Bengaluru Hong Kong Connecting 8H 30M 19,490 Hyderabad Chennai Kuala Lumpur Connecting 8H 50M 15,490 Hyderabad Mumbai Male Connecting 8H 45M 17,990 Hyderabad Bengaluru Phuket Connecting 7H 40M 16,990 Hyderabad Bengaluru Singapore Connecting 8H 10M 17,990 Hyderabad Kolkata Yangon Connecting 7H 15M 14,990 Kochi Chennai Colombo Connecting 5H 50M 12,990 Kochi Bengaluru Hong Kong Connecting 9H 30M 19,490 Kochi Bengaluru Kuala Lumpur Connecting 9H 45M 15,490 Kochi NA Male Non-Stop 1H 40M 9,990 Kochi Bengaluru Phuket Connecting 9H 50M 16,990 Kochi Kolkata Yangon Connecting 10H 35M 14,990 Kolkata NA Bangkok Non-Stop 2H 25M 10,490 Kolkata Delhi Chengdu Connecting 11H 35M 18,490 Kolkata Chennai Colombo Connecting 7H 10M 15,990 Kolkata NA Guangzhou Non-Stop 3H 55M 9,990 Kolkata NA Hanoi Non-Stop 2HÂ 12,990 Kolkata NA Ho Chi Minh City Non-Stop 2H 50M 12,990 Kolkata Bengaluru Kuala Lumpur Connecting 8H 35M 15,490 Kolkata NA Singapore Non-Stop 4H 20M 11,990 Kolkata NA Yangon Non-Stop 1H 20M 9,990 Mumbai NA Bangkok Non-Stop 4H 25M 13,490 Mumbai Delhi Chengdu Connecting 9H 50M 18,490 Mumbai Bengaluru Colombo Connecting 7H 15M 12,990 Mumbai Kolkata Guangzhou Connecting 8H 15M 17,990 Mumbai Kolkata Hanoi Connecting 7H 45M 18,490 Mumbai Kolkata Ho Chi Minh City Connecting 8H 00M 18,990 Mumbai Bengaluru Hong Kong Connecting 9H 20M 19,490 Mumbai Bengaluru Kuala Lumpur Connecting 7H 55M 15,990 Mumbai NA Male Non-Stop 2H 45M 16,990 Mumbai Bengaluru Phuket Connecting 9H 55M 16,990 Mumbai NA Singapore Non-Stop 5H 55M 15,490 Mumbai Kolkata Yangon Connecting 8H 10M 14,990 Pune Delhi Chengdu Connecting 12H 55M 18,490 Pune Chennai Colombo Connecting 6H 25M 15,490 Pune Kolkata Hanoi Connecting 9H 15M 18,490 Pune Bengaluru Hong Kong Connecting 11H 55M 19,490 Pune Delhi Kathmandu Connecting 7H 45M 15,990 Pune Bengaluru Kuala Lumpur Connecting 8H 15M 15,490 Pune Bengaluru Phuket Connecting 7H 20M 17,990 Pune Bengaluru Singapore Connecting 8H 40M 18,990 Tiruchirappalli Chennai Colombo Connecting 5H 55M 12,990 Tiruchirappalli Chennai Kuala Lumpur Connecting 10H 15MIN 14,990 Tiruchirappalli NA Singapore Non-Stop 4H 35M 14,490

(Source: IndiGo)

IndiGo's offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, the airline mentioned on its website. "However, change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference," it said.

"This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion," IndiGo added.

Meanwhile, domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.