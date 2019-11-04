IndiGo Swings Between Gains And Losses After Airline Says Sytem Down

On the NSE, IndiGo's shares jumped 1.45% to hit Rs 1,459.65 apiece at the day's strongest point.

Shares in InterGlobe Aviation - the parent company of the budget airline IndiGo - were swinging between gains and losses on Monday. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), IndiGo shares opened marginally higher at Rs 1,445 apiece but soon turned volatile and switched direction at least eight times by afternoon. In a statement on Monday, IndiGo said its systems were down across the network since morning, and that it expects operations at airports to be impacted as a result. IndiGo's outage comes as dozens of flights face delays or cancellations on Monday, according to reports, due to a decline in visibility because of hazardous air pollution in New Delhi.

On the BSE, IndiGo shares rose to as much as 1.35 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,459.75 apiece and dropped as much as 1.18 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,423.15 apiece. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IndiGo's shares jumped s much as 1.45 per cent to hit a an intraday high of Rs 1,459.65 apiece. At the day's lowest point, IndiGo's shares declined 1.18 per cent on the NSE.

"Our systems have been down across the network since morning. As a result, we are expecting our operations to be impacted across the airports. All efforts are being made to resolve the issue at the earliest," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market.

In a separate development, country's air safety watchdog on Friday said that IndiGo must replace all Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines on its fleet of 97 twin-engine Airbus A320neo family aircraft with new P&W power units, following recent inflight engine shutdowns.

At 1:37 pm, IndiGo shares traded 0.14 per cent higher at Rs 1441.80 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was up 0.23 per cent at that time.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.