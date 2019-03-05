IndiGo Announces 3-Day 'Holi sale', Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

The discount offer is available on 10 lakh seats across airline's network, according to the carrier.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets priced from Rs 899 in a limited-period sale. The carrier is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 899 and Rs 3,399 respectively in a special "Holi sale", it said in a statement. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between March 19, 2019 and September 28, 2019 - can be made till March 7, 2019, IndiGo said on Tuesday. The discount offer is available on 10 lakh seats across airline's network, according to the carrier. IndiGo's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector. (Also read: SpiceJet Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 2,293)

Destinations covered under IndiGo's offer on flight tickets

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 899 on flights flying from Bagdogra to Guwahati. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive domestic fares offered under IndiGo's sale are on flights from Delhi to Amritsar (starting at Rs 1,899), Delhi to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 2,199), Delhi to Kolkata (starting at 2,899), Delhi to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,399), Bengaluru to Ahmedabad (Rs 1,799), Bengaluru to Delhi (starting at Rs 2,899), according to the airline's website - goindigo.in.

Under the sale, tickets for routes such as Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Dubai and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur starts at Rs 3,799, Rs 6,499 and Rs 7,199, respectively. Similarly, the ticket for routes such as Bengaluru-Bangkok, Bengaluru-Dubai and Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur starts at Rs 5,299, Rs 6,099 and Rs 5,399, respectively, according to the IndiGo website.

Here are five other things to know about IndiGo's offer on flight tickets:

1. Corporate and leisure customers willing to plan their travel under the offer can book tickets via the airline's official website, IndiGo added in its statement.

2. IndiGo's offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across the airline's domestic and international network.

3. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, according to IndiGo.

4. Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customers subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo, the airline noted.

5. The offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings, according to the airline's website.